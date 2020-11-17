The friendly exes — and Flip or Flop costars — teased each other while filming their hit HGTV show together

Christina Anstead & Tarek El Moussa Joke About Past Relationship: 'You Were Married to That Man?'

Exes Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead aren't afraid to make light of their time as a couple.

In the exclusive clip of Thursday’s new episode of Flip or Flop, above, the pair joke about their past relationship and tease each other about their outfits while fixing up a 1930s Spanish home in North Hollywood, California.

In the preview, Anstead, 37, walks up to the outside of the home and immediately takes a shot at her ex-husband who's overseeing some tile work. "Nice shirt. You look like that guy…you know that book where you find that little man?" she teases, referencing the children's book Where's Waldo.

"My wardrobe is fancy," El Moussa, 39, asserts in an aside. "I spend at least three hours a day getting ready to look good."

The clip then transitions to El Moussa and Anstead standing side by side for an on-camera interview. El Moussa predicts, "One day...people are gonna go up to her and be like, ‘You were actually married to that man? Christina, I can’t believe you are around him.'"

The Flipping 101 w/Tarek El Moussa host clearly means to imply that he is a catch she is lucky to have been married to, but Anstead takes the comment another way.

"I know, they already say that. Just their tone is a little different," she shoots back with a laugh.

The former couple, who share daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, have co-hosted the HGTV renovation show together since 2013. They split publicly in December 2016 after seven years of marriage, finalizing their divorce in January 2018.

El Moussa got engaged to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, 33, in July after one year of dating, and they are currently designing their dream home in Newport Beach, California, and planning a wedding for summer 2021.

Last week, the Christina on the Coast star filed for joint custody of Hudson. She is seeking shared physical and legal custody of her son, PEOPLE can confirm.

The news came just a week after PEOPLE reported that Christina had officially filed for divorce from the Wheelers Dealers host, 41, after less than two years of marriage, and almost two months after she announced their split via Instagram.