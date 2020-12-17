WATCH: Christina Anstead & Tarek El Moussa Joke They Finally Agree on 1 Thing: ‘Only Took 12 Years’

The friendly exes split in 2016 after 7 years of marriage and two children, but continue to co-star on their HGTV show Flip or Flop

Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa are finally seeing eye-to-eye!

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip from this week’s episode of HGTV's Flip or Flop, the friendly exes realize they’re in total agreement — much to their surprise — at least when it comes to kitchen design.

While working on a house together in Mission Viejo, California, Anstead, 37, goes over some material options with El Moussa, 39.

Christina presents two different backsplash tiles to her ex. “We have one that’s a little more contemporary, a little more neutral, and then we’ve got a bold,” she says, adding of the less safe design, “Does the round one just scream at you, 'pick me, pick me?'”

Image zoom Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa | Credit: HGTV

After thinking things over, El Moussa admits that he does like the bolder backsplash — as well as everything else Anstead had proposed. “I can’t believe I’m saying this,” he admits.

“What’s up with us?” she playfully replies, as El Moussa adds, “We agreed!”

“It only took 12 years,” she quips.

The pair split publicly in December 2016 after seven years of marriage, finalizing their divorce in January 2018. Since then, the former couple — who share daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5 — have continued to co-host the hit renovation show together.

Christina married her second husband, British TV presenter Ant Anstead, 41, in December 2018. In September, Christina shocked fans by announcing that they had split after less than two years of marriage, and just over a year after welcoming a son together, Hudson London, 1.

El Moussa became engaged to Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young, 33, in July after one year of dating and the pair are planning a wedding for 2021.

Image zoom Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa | Credit: hgtv

Ahead of the start of Flip or Flop’s 9th season earlier this year, Christina reflected on how much she and Tarek have been through together.

"Season 9?!! How can it be?" she wrote alongside a photo of the pair on social media. "I can still vividly picture making a pitch video for Flip or Flop in 2010. I was pregnant with Tay sitting on the couch in our San Clemente condo (with a home video camera on us) wondering what crazy idea Tarek was getting me into now.”

"God will always open doors meant to open, and this one opened wide," she continued. "Even after babies, divorces, and engagements, the show continues.... I am beyond grateful for this crazy ride - it’s been a lot of things, (including bug-infested and rancid smells) but it’s never been boring 🌪."