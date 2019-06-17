Christina Anstead Gives Father's Day Shout-Out to Ex Tarek El Moussa: Our Kids 'Love and Adore' You

Christina Anstead has love for all the fathers in her life — including ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

The Christina on the Coast star shared a sweet Father’s Day tribute on Instagram Sunday recognizing her husband and dad, and made sure to give El Moussa, 37, a special shout-out.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the great dads out there. Dad thank you for always pushing me to try my hardest and introducing me to my love of travel – Carly and I are grateful for you and mom,” Anstead, 35, wrote. “[Husband Ant Anstead] thank you for being an amazing step dad to my kids, all our children are so lucky to have you!”

She continued, “Happy Father’s Day to Tarek who Taylor and Brayden love and adore. To all the Dads out there – enjoy your day!”

The Flip or Flop stars share daughter Taylor Reese, 8½, and son Brayden James, 3½. They announced their split in December 2016 after seven years of marriage, but have been amicably raising their kids together in the time since.

Taylor and Brayden spent Father’s Day with their dad, and El Moussa chronicled the fun-filled day on his Instagram story, sharing clips of the family out to dinner and playing cornhole together.

“Happy Father’s Day to everybody. Today is an exciting day for me because of course, I’m a father of two, so Tay and Bray, I’m super excited,” he said in an Instagram story video previewing a clip of his digital series Tarek’s Flip Side. “I hope you have the best Father’s Day ever.”

In the clip, Taylor gushes over El Moussa, telling the cameras, “He’s fun, playful. He’s not strict. He says he’s gonna put my little brother in time out for two minutes – ends up for five seconds.

The reality star also praises his kids, saying in the video, “I can say without a doubt in my mind I am one million times a better person than I ever would have been if I didn’t have my kids.”

Anstead, meanwhile, spent the day wrapping up her babymoon with husband Ant, 40, in Sedona, Arizona.

The couple, who tied the knot in December, are expecting their first child together, a boy, and have been enjoying a pre-parenthood vacation at the L’Auberge de Sedona resort.

The two spent the day enjoying brunch and hiking the city’s famous red rocks before heading home.

Ant is father to son Archie, 12, and daughter Amelie, 15, with ex-wife Louise.