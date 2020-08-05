The friendly exes and HGTV costars have continued to film Flip or Flop together since their split in 2016

Christina Anstead Shares Video of Ex and Flip or Flop Costar Tarek El Moussa Doing His Makeup

Christina Anstead is sharing some behind-the-scenes of ex and costar Tarek El Moussa.

Christina, 37, shared a video that she surreptitiously filmed while Tarek, 38, was putting the final touches on his look, ostensibly before heading off to film one of his shows for HGTV.

In the short clip, Tarek can be seen reclining in a van as he powders his face with Pink Dust Cosmetics compact. After commenting on the long day they have had so far, Tarek closes the compact and starts to gather up his things.

"Okay, I look beautiful, let's go!" Tarek says in the clip upon finishing powdering his cheekbones.

When he hears Christina giggling off camera, he looks up and blocks the camera with his hand.

"@pinkdustcosmetics approved ✅" Christina captioned the footage.

Christina opened up about her relationship with Tarek on Wednesday's PEOPLE Now, sharing that the friendly exes are "in a good spot."

"Our priorities have always been the kids, and will always continue to be, and that’s just what makes things go the smoothest," she said. Christina and Tarek share son Brayden, 4, and daughter Taylor, 9.

The HGTV stars split publicly in December 2016 and finalized their divorce in January 2018, and have both entered new relationships since while continuing to film Flip or Flop together. They both also have solo shows on the network.

While Christina married Ant Anstead in December 2018 and welcomed son Hudson London in September 2019 with the British TV presenter, Tarek recently proposed to girlfriend Heather Rae Young during a romantic trip to Catalina Island.