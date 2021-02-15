Christina Anstead Shares Quote About ‘Loving Yourself’ on First Valentine’s Day Post-Divorce

The Christina on the Coast star spent Valentine's Day with her two oldest kids in Utah, while ex Ant Anstead celebrated with their son Hudson, 1

Christina Anstead is promoting self-love on her first Valentine's Day following her split from Ant Anstead in September.

The Christina on the Coast star, 37, shared a message on Instagram about the importance of working on becoming the best version of oneself. It was a quote by Lewis Howes originally posted by the Instagram account @MoonOmens.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The quote, which she shared to her Instagram Stories along with three sparkling star emojis, reads, "Heal your past. Love yourself for how far you've come. And live in gratitude for how much you have. It's important to work hard and become the best version of yourself. But having fun, being kind to others and loving yourself is what it comes down to. Always remember that."

The designer spent Valentine's Day participating in some winter fun in Utah with a few of her friends and two of her three kids, daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, whom she shares with her first husband and Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa.

Her youngest son, Hudson, 1, spent the day at the beach with his father and Christina's second husband, Ant, 41.

Image zoom Credit: Christina Anstead/ instagram

While in Utah, Christina shared photos of herself enjoying champagne and a charcuterie board with a female friend slopeside, writing, "Perfect day."

Image zoom Credit: Christina Anstead/ instagram

Christina announced her split from Ant in September after less than two years of marriage, officially filing for divorce and joint legal and physical custody of Hudson in November. They began dating in the fall of 2017 and were wed in a surprise backyard ceremony in December 2018.

Prior to officially filing for divorce, Christina reflected on the fallout, saying, "I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two."

Image zoom Credit: Christina Anstead Instagram

"I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies - but sometimes life throws us curveballs," she wrote on Instagram in September, adding that "instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks' I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow."

"So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed," Christina wrote. "I'm messy, I'm real and I'm working on healing. I'm surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better."

Image zoom Christina and Ant Anstead with their children | Credit: Ant Anstead Instagram

Both Christina and Ant have maintained that their main focus is on co-parenting to ensure the happiness of their kids (Ant also shares daughter Amelie, 17, and son Archie, 14, with his first wife in the U.K.).

And co-parenting is something Christina clearly prioritizes. On Friday, she revealed that Tarek's mother, Dominique, had come along on her trip to Utah to spend time with her grandkids — including going snow tubing at Deer Valley Resort.

Alongside one snowy snap from the getaway, Christina gave her ex a shout-out — and tagged his fiancée Heather Rae Young. "Modern Family ❄️ thank you Tarek for letting me borrow your mama!" she captioned the sweet photo.

Image zoom Christina Anstead and family | Credit: Christina Anstead/Instagram; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

"Enjoying time with the grandkids in Deer Valley. It is snowing. So beautiful. I love it," Dominique wrote alongside a collection of videos and photos on her own Instagram page.

Chistina previously told PEOPLE that she and Tarek are a "united front."

"Tarek and I split four years ago. That's a long time. When there are tough times like these, all of a sudden we're totally a unified front and talk and email multiple times a day," she said, noting that their focus is always 'What's best for the kids?' "