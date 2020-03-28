Christina Anstead Shares Birthday Tribute to Husband Ant as He Calls Himself the 'Luckiest Hubby Ever'

Image zoom Christina Anstead/Instagram

Christina Anstead is reflecting on her adventures with husband Ant Anstead while self-isolating at home together.

On Saturday, the HGTV star, 36, posted a birthday tribute to Ant as he turned 41, looking back at some of their vacations and shared experiences. As the current coronavirus pandemic continues, the couple is sequestered at home, making the most of the quality time together.

“Happy 4️⃣1️⃣ @ant_anstead !!” Christina captioned a collection of cheery snapshots. “We may not be paddle boarding in Bora Bora but at least we are stuck at home TOGETHER. We’ve had so many adventures in the past 2.5 years. Bike rides, UK trips, safaris, Ireland, Cabo, Maui, new home, surprise wedding, surprise Hudson, and so much more.”

The mom of three continued: “I can’t wait to see where this next decade takes us. Love you, our life together and our 5 amazing kids.”

Ant commented on the birthday shout-out, writing: “Luckiest hubby ever!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ Blessed! Love you! X x x x”

The couple tied the knot in December 2018 and welcomed son Hudson London together in September. Christina shares son Brayden James, 4, and daughter Taylor Reese, 9, with ex Tarek El Moussa. Ant is also father to son Archie, 13, and daughter Amelie, 16, with his ex Louise.

On his own Instagram page, Ant thanked everyone for their birthday wishes — and pined for the days he was able to celebrate his big day in gatherings with friends and family.

“I’m just gonna post this on my birthday and pretend we are at @javierscantina celebrating with 🇬🇧 cake, cocktails and close friends!” he wrote. “Thank you for all the birthday wishes 🤗❤️ Currently enjoying wifey made pancakes and coffee In our little isolation world!”

Ant added that he was missing Amelie and Archie “like crazy.”

In October, Ant opened up to Entertainment Tonight about blending his family with Christina’s, saying that everyone must be “on the same page.” He also revealed their “golden rule” in making it work: “Everybody has to be present and pulling in the same direction. That includes Tarek; it includes my ex.”

“If everybody wants the same thing, and that has to be kids first. If you prioritize kids first, it actually kind of falls into place and the rest of it makes sense,” he said at the time. “If you ever make a decision that doesn’t put the kids first, it is the wrong decision.”