See the Tearful Moment Christina Anstead's Husband Ant Adorably Asked Her to Move In With Him

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode of Christina on the Coast, HGTV star Christina Anstead and her husband Ant (the pair were just dating at the time of filming in 2018) decide to buy a house together while hilariously struggling to open a bottle of wine.

A nervous Ant starts the conversation by telling Christina, whom he wed in a surprise ceremony December 2018, that the lease on his current home is coming to an end.

“Can you believe it’s been a year?” the Wheeler Dealers host, 40, asks. “If you think about it, I either take a lease out and extend for another year, or we should just stop flitting between two houses and just stay in one.”

Christina and Ant Anstead

“I know what I want. I want to live with you,” he adds.

“I would love it,” Christina, 36, responds.

But the Flip or Flop star, who has had a whirlwind year marked by finalizing her divorce from ex Tarek El Moussa, marrying Ant and announcing they are expecting their first child together, admits, “Wow! This is a big step.”

Christina and Ant Anstead

“But I’m so ready for it,” she adds. “Some people might think it’s a little quick but when you know you know. We’re buying a house together. It’s so perfect and I can’t wait to start a life together.” Ant and Christina began dating in the fall of 2017 and tied the knot one year later.

On Wednesday, she showed off her 31-week baby bump under a pink patterned maxi dress in an Instagram post.

“Finishing up the nursery over the weekend (I’ll post pics soon) — already feeling those nesting vibes which means not sleeping great,” the mom-to-be continued in her caption.

“Up 22 lbs. so even my big gym pants are tight and maxi dresses are a must. Oh the joys 🤰🏼😂,” she added.

On June 30 — three months after announcing that she and Ant are expecting their first child together — Christina celebrated her son on the way with a “boho baby shower of [her] dreams”

Christina Anstead with kids Taylor and Brayden

Christina’s 8½-year-old daughter Taylor Reese and 3-year-old son Braydon James (whom she shares with ex-husband and Flip or Flop costar El Moussa) attended the Newport Beach, California, party. Anstead also has two children from a previous marriage: Amelie, 15 and Archie, 12.

Christina and Ant Anstead

“[Brayden‘s] highlight was the blue donuts; he was constantly scoping the dessert bar,” Christina joked to PEOPLE. “Baby Anstead is so blessed to enter into such a loving family — we all can’t wait to meet him!”

Christina on the Coast airs Thursdays at 9PM ET/PT on HGTV.