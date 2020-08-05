The friendly exes, who co-star on HGTV's Flip or Flop, split publicly in December 2016

Christina Anstead Says She & Ex Tarek El Moussa Are ‘In a Good Spot’ After His Surprise Engagement

Christina Anstead says there’s no bad blood between her and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, who recently got engaged to his girlfriend of one year, Heather Rae Young.

The mom of three, 37, talked to PEOPLE Now's Jeremy Parsons (video above) about her relationship with El Moussa now, as they continue to film Flip or Flop together following his surprise proposal in July, and co-parent their two children.

Asked how their relationship has evolved, especially with new partners on the scene, Christina explains, “I think it’s just gotten a lot easier. You know, I feel like time just makes things easier in general, and we’ve been separated for four years now.”

She shrugs, adding: “We’re just in a good spot. Our priorities have always been the kids, and will always continue to be, and that’s just what makes things go the smoothest.”

Christina shares son Brayden, 4, and daughter Taylor, 9, with El Moussa, and she and Ant welcomed a son, Hudson London, in September 2019. Ant also has two children from his previous marriage: Archie, 12, and Amelie, 15.

Both exes have their own solo HGTV shows in addition to Flip or Flop. Christina stars in Christina on the Coast, which will return with new episodes on August 6, and Tarek mentors first-time house flippers in Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa, which comes back September 17.

Young, El Moussa, Ant and Christina have an amicable relationship and are all involved in co-parenting Brayden and Taylor. The entire group celebrated Halloween together, and have met up for birthday parties and school concerts.

El Moussa and Christina share custody of the kids, and they split their time between Christina and Ant’s modern farmhouse and El Moussa and Young’s new kid-friendly beach house, both located in Newport Beach, CA.