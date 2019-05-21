Christina Anstead Reveals How She Found Love Again After Divorce on Premiere of New HGTV Series

Christina Anstead has a new show — and a new leading man to share it with.

The Flip or Flop star’s HGTV series Christina on the Coast premieres Thursday, May 23, and follows Anstead, 35, (formerly El Moussa) as she embarks on her next adventure with new husband Ant, 40, and their blended family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the exclusive clip from the first episode above, the SoCal-based interior designer and Ant, who hosts Discovery’s Wheelers and Dealers, cruise the tony town of Newport Beach in a 1965 Mustang looking for a new home to buy together.

“We spend some days just driving around looking for houses that we like that might be for sale,” Christina says. “And Ant, being a car guy, loves driving us around in one of his vintage cars.”

The couple, who tied the knot in December in a surprise ceremony at their (spoiler alert!) new home, also share a cute exchange on their outing.

RELATED: Every Photo Inside Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead’s Surprise ‘Winter Wonderland’ Wedding

Christina Anstead/Instagram

“How’s my sweat look?” Christina jokingly asks Ant, while they’re driving with the convertible’s top down in the sun. “You look beautiful,” he replies and kisses her hand.

The mom of two also gets candid about the beginning of her relationship with the British auto expert and TV personality.

“I met Ant through a mutual friend and it was basically love at first sight,” she recalls. The pair began dating in fall 2017, nearly a year after she publicly split from ex-husband Tarek. Christina and Tarek still appear together on Flip or Flop. They also co-parent their two children, daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3. Ant also has two children from a previous marriage: Amelie, 15, and Archie, 12.

“He’s like a manly man. He’s a mechanic on a car show. He handles me and my whole life very well,” Christina says of Ant in an on-camera interview. Asked by a producer off-screen how she feels about her then-boyfriend’s looks, she happily proclaims, “Ant’s hot!”

HGTV

RELATED: Tarek El Moussa Texted Ex-Wife Christina on Night of Her Surprise Wedding: ‘It Was a Release’

The couple revealed in March that they’re expecting their first child together, a boy, in September.

“The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling,” Christina wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding out an ultrasound photo while hugging Anstead. “#5 #Gonnaneedabiggercar!”

Christina on the Coast premieres Thursday May 23rd at 9PM ET/PT on HGTV.