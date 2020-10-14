Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa have continued to film Flip or Flop after finalizing their divorce in 2018

Christina Anstead Reflects on Filming Flip or Flop with Ex Tarek El Moussa After 'Babies, Divorces'

Christina Anstead and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa have come a long way.

On Tuesday, Christina, 37, reflected on their popular HGTV series Flip or Flop ahead of its season premiere after the former couple experienced "babies, divorces, and engagements" throughout its production, remarking that the home renovation series has been "one crazy ride."

"Season 9 ?!! How can it be?" she captioned a photo of herself with El Moussa, with whom she shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5.

"I can still vividly picture making a pitch video for flip or flop in 2010. I was pregnant with Tay sitting on the couch in our San Clemente condo (with a home video camera on us) wondering what crazy idea Tarek was getting me into now," she recalled. "I was thinking no way will this go anywhere but whatever, I’m usually never not down to give something a shot."

"God will always open doors meant to open, and this one opened wide," Christina continued. "Even after babies , divorces, and engagements the show continues.... I am beyond grateful for this crazy ride - it’s been a lot of things, (including bug infested and rancid smells) but it’s never been boring. 🌪."

After the divorce, Christina married Ant Anstead in December 2018 in a surprise backyard ceremony. She welcomed 13-month-old son Hudson with the Wheeler Dealers host, 41, in September 2019.

Last month, Christina announced that she and Ant had decided to split after nearly two years of marriage.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," Christina wrote on her Instagram. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

Christina's best friend and publicist Cassie Zebisch recently told PEOPLE that the Christina on the Coast star has been trying to keep positive amid her divorce.

"Even though this is a really difficult time for Christina, she’s doing her best to tune out all the noise and focus her energy on her children and her work," Zebisch said. "Even during the most challenging times, her resilience continues to inspire me every day."