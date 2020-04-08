Image zoom Justin Coit

Health and fitness has always been important to Christina Anstead, but now the HGTV star has a whole new perspective.

“Five years ago I didn’t feel great,” she says in the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday. “I’d have brain fog or constantly feel like I was in fight-or-flight mode, but I just thought, “Well, I’m stressed, so this is how I should feel.”

But after changing her diet and introducing relaxation practices, the Christina on the Coast star, 36, says it’s been a game changer.

“Now I’m more in tune with my body,” she says. “I know how to cope with stress and my Hashimoto’s disease [an autoimmune disorder that can cause hypothyroidism]. Instead of crashing myself with exercise, I do yoga and practice meditation on the Headspace app. When my mind’s quiet and there are no distractions, that’s when I get really, really good ideas.”

One of those ideas was her new book, The Wellness Remodel: A Guide to Rebooting How You Eat, Move, and Feed Your Soul. Cowritten with celeb nutritionist Cara Clark, the book chronicles Anstead’s health journey.

“Since Flip or Flop first aired in 2013 people really weren’t asking me like, ‘Hey, what paint color is that or where’d you get that cabinet.’ It was more, ‘How do you stay healthy? How do you balance work life with the kids? What are you eating during the day?’ So it was kind of always in the back of my mind,” she says.

“I wanted to provide people with information that’s helped me along the way. I dive into autoimmune issues and naturopathic doctors and meditation crystals. And then also workouts and a variety of recipes.”

One piece of advice the mom of three lives by that’s not in her book? “I can have a bad day, sure. But I’m not going to have a bad week or a bad month. I’ve always had that perspective.”

The Wellness Remodel is available April 14.