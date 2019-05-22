Christina Anstead on Her New Home, New Show and New Baby on the Way: ‘It’s a Dream Come True’

Christina Anstead has had a whirlwind year with many happy changes, and the Flip or Flop star couldn’t be more excited for her fresh start.

In a little over a year she’s married husband Ant Anstead, 40, moved into a new home, landed her own show and now— has a baby on the way!

“All of the kids are so excited,” says Christina, 35, of her blended family with Ant. (Christina shares daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3, with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, 37, while Ant is father to daughter Amelie, 15, and son Archie, 12, with his ex-wife Louise).

“I love all the fun chaos and a full house. I always thought I would only have two and now I’ll have five!”

While the HGTV star is still filming Flip or Flop with Tarek, she’s most excited for the launch of her first solo series Christina On the Coast. “I help write every script. I approve everything, it’s just been an incredible experience.”

As the couple prepares to welcome their new baby boy, Christina is set on doing things a bit differently this time around.

Six weeks after giving birth to Brayden via C-section in 2015, she went back to work. “I put too much pressure on myself to bounce back and be perfect,” she says. “I felt sad about going back to work too early and I’m not doing that this time. I want to just enjoy being a mom.”

Christina on the Coast premieres May 23 on HGTV.