Christina Anstead's New Furniture Line Is Inspired By Her Own ‘Busy’ Life — See the Pieces!

With three kids, two dogs, and three HGTV shows, Christina Anstead knows a thing or two about managing a busy lifestyle. And she put all that knowledge and more into her newest kid-and-pet-friendly furniture collection.

Christina @ HOME, the Christina on the Coast star's latest line of home furnishings created with Spectra Home, includes more than 35 pieces — from sofas to end tables to accent chairs and more. Each piece was imbued with the famous designer's personal style, which she describes as "California Contemporary."

"It is all about being fashionable, current and comfortable," says the mom of three, 37, who shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with her first husband and Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 1, with Wheeler Dealers host Ant Anstead, from whom she split in September.

Image zoom Credit: Christina Anstead/Instagram

The line "was inspired by a combination of my everyday home and my TV show clients," Christina says, noting that the pieces don't look any less chic just because they're family-friendly.

"Sometimes people equate casual and comfortable with slouchy or bulky, and that's not at all what this is," she says."The designs visually appeal to a modern, fresh aesthetic, but they are enormously comfortable to sit and lounge in."

Image zoom Credit: Spectra Home

Using fabrics and materials that hold up to the everyday wear — "Dirty paw prints and finger smudges are no problem!" Christina assures — you just might see the furniture in her Newport Beach, Calif. home, and the homes of her clients, in the near future.

"The collections just started arriving to the warehouse this month so once all the customer orders are filled, I'll be next on the list," she says, admitting she already can't wait to get her hands on the pieces for her home.

And while she says it's incredibly hard to pick, she does have a favorite of the new items: the Newport Conversational Sectional, seen below.

Image zoom Credit: Spectra Home

"I can't wait to have my whole family snuggled together at home watching movies on it!" she says of the cream-colored, canvas-covered couch.

"Our home furnishings must stand up to daily, active use but still have great design and warmth so that we can entertain there, too," she says, explaining why she loves the new collection both for herself and her clients.

Image zoom Credit: Spectra Home

"Understanding what homeowners want is so much of what I do every single day. My design clients are real-life modern families and I am in their homes finding out what their needs and desires are and how to bring that, and more, to them on realistic budgets."

"That's just the way everyone is living today," she continues. "Your home and what's in it must accommodate your all-encompassing lifestyle."