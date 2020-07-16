HGTV's Christina Anstead Is Designing an Affordable Furniture Line: ‘I Am So Excited'

Christina Anstead’s upcoming furniture line is easy on the eyes — and the wallet!

The Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast star announced on Tuesday that she’s partnering with Spectra Home Furniture to create Christina Home Designs.

“I’m super excited,” the HGTV star, 37, wrote on Instagram alongside a shot of her posing with a handful of her designs. “This is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time - it’s not only beautiful but it’s also affordable!!”

The line will be available to purchase at the end of 2020.

In a press release, the 30-piece collection is described as setting the “perfect scene for casual living,” with a focus on “modern clean lines” in a color palette filled with neutrals and blues, encapsulating Christina's coastal California vibe. A number of designs are also covered in stain-resistant fabrics perfect for kids.

With years of decorating for others under her belt, Anstead was eager to create something of her own.

“After working on redesigning so many homes and using whatever furniture I could find, I am so excited to be designing my own collection of home furnishings that are stylish at a great price,” she said. “I love how this new collection turned out and every single piece came out just how I envisioned it!

Anstead is also looking forward to sharing her designs with her husband Ant Anstead and their blended family.

“One of my favorite pieces of the collection, the Newport Conversational Sectional, offers the perfect mix of relaxed carefree styling and comfort. I can’t wait to have my whole family snuggled together at home watching movies on it,” she added.

Christina shares son Brayden, 4, and daughter Taylor, 9, with ex Tarek El Moussa, and Ant has two children from his previous marriage, Archie, 12, and Amelie, 15. The pair also share ten-month-old son, Hudson London.

“The new Christina Home Designs collection has given Spectra Home an opportunity to expand our offerings and enter into new markets,” said Jim Tellesh, the company's senior vice president. “We have enjoyed working with Christina as we made her vision a reality for many who are looking for family room furniture that is not only affordable but easy-care and fashionable.”