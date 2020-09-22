Christina Anstead Joins Ex-Husband Tarek El Moussa on Set of Flip or Flop After Announcing Separation

Christina Anstead was seen back at work with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa Monday on the set of their show Flip or Flop just days after her split from her second husband Ant Anstead.

Christina, 37, was seen smiling wearing a pink T-shirt, jeans and sunglasses, while her costar El Moussa also kept it casual in jeans and a blue T-shirt.

In addition to her return to set, Christina was also seen out in Los Angeles grabbing a green juice earlier on Monday, wearing a long-sleeved shirt and holding a brown paper bag.

Christina — who welcomed son Hudson London Anstead with Ant in September 2019 — announced the news of their breakup in a statement posted to her Instagram account on Friday.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," Christina wrote. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

The pair began dating in October 2017 and tied the knot more than a year later in a secret “winter wonderland” wedding at their home in Newport Beach, California, in December 2018.

To successfully pull off their “I dos,” the pair asked 70 of their closest friends and family members to meet at their house, where a charter bus would then transport the group to watch the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade. Instead, guests walked into a wedding.

Under an altar in their front yard, the couple exchanged vows with their children close by.

“We wanted to make it about the kids,” Ant told PEOPLE at the time. “It’s the six of us. We’re a blended family so it was really important for them to be a part of it.”

Christina shares son Brayden James, 5, and daughter Taylor Reese, 9, with ex-husband El Moussa, 39. (El Moussa got engaged to Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young in July.) Ant is dad to daughter Amelie, 16, and son Archie, 14, from his previous marriage to ex-wife Louise Herbert.

In March 2019, Christina announced that she and her British TV personality husband were expecting their first baby together. “@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!! The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling,” the HGTV star posted alongside a snapshot of herself holding out a sonogram while hugging Ant.

The following month, Christina shared a happy photo from their sex-reveal celebration on Instagram, which saw her, Ant and their kids surrounded by balloons and blue confetti.

“It’s so amazing that we get to raise a child together,” Christina told PEOPLE last year. “All of the kids are so excited. I love all the fun chaos and a full house. I always thought I would only have two, and now I’ll have five!”

On Sept. 6, 2019, the couple became the proud parents of first child together. Earlier this month, both Christina and Ant shared heartfelt tributes to Instagram in honor of baby boy Hudson's first birthday.

News of their separation comes a month after Ant announced in early August that he was putting his mental health first and taking a break from social media alongside a video of Christina, where he wrote, "The world is crazy right now. And for all the good things social media has it also carries a toxic element!"

In the series of shots, Ant spent time with Amelie and Archie, including enjoying nature and time at restaurants together. At the end of the series of shots, the dad of three posed for a photo in which he gave his daughter a mock disapproving look, before the two are seen smiling again in the next picture.

Back in May, Ant previously shared that he was supposed to see his children, and posted on social media that flights to California were canceled and the two were "still trapped in the U.K."

"Does anyone have a jet that can fly 5500 miles???" he wrote. "Thank god for modern communications and thank god they are also safe!"

Two days after his ex-wife her split from Ant, El Moussa shared a post on Instagram gushing about living his "dream" life with fiancée Young, 33.

El Moussa and Young are currently working on the first home they've purchased together in Newport Beach, California.

"I think we found the perfect couch for the new house today!! Okay...it may not seem exciting but to me it really is 🤣🤣🤣! We also found a ton of other stuff and I can’t wait to show you!" he began his lengthy post, sharing a photo of himself and Young reclining on the sofa.