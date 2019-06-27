Christina Anstead Says Husband Ant Said 'I Love You' a 'Couple of Days' After Their First Date

Christina Anstead says her husband Ant didn’t wait long to let her know how he felt about her.

In a sneak peek from this week’s Christina on the Coast, which premiered exclusively with PEOPLE, the HGTV star dishes on her first date with the British TV personality, who she married in December. In the clip (above), Christina visits Ant, who hosts Discovery’s Wheelers and Dealers, at his garage for some “cheering up” after her offer on a house didn’t get accepted.

Ant is there with their mutual friend Walter Buttkus, who Christina says is also the man that introduced her to Ant.

“He is a bit of a matchmaker,” Christina explains in an interview filmed for the show. “He set us up on a blind date and loves the chance to re-tell the story anytime he can.”

Buttkus then begins explaining how Ant took Christina to dinner and a winery and “had a great date of it.”

RELATED: Inside Pregnant Christina Anstead and Husband Ant’s ‘Bohemian Modern Farmhouse’ in California

“I think it was just a couple of days later that he said to me, ‘I’m marrying that girl one day,'” Buttkus says.

Image zoom

Christina follows up with her own story of the early days of their romance, explaining that a few days after their first date, Ant dropped the “L” word.

“It was a couple of days later that me and him were at Fashion Alley eating ice cream,” Christina says. Ant interrupts her, seemingly knowing where the story is heading.

WATCH THIS: Inside Ant Anstead’s Secret Proposal to Christina El Moussa and How They Kept It a Secret

“Sorry,” Christina says with a laugh before continuing. “He looked at me and he was like, ‘I love you.'”

Ant, clearly embarrassed by the tale but still grinning, says, “Walter, you should go now.”

“This is way way too much,” Walter says with a smile before walking out of the garage.

Christina defends why she shared the event, saying “It’s such a sweet story.” But Ant lightheartedly responds with, “You’re just mean.”

RELATED: Christina Anstead Says ‘Heartbreaking’ Goodbye to Home She Shared with Ex Tarek El Moussa

The pair, who wed in a surprise ceremony at their home in Newport Beach, California, in December, are now expecting their first child together.

Tune into Christina on the Coast Thursdays at 9 p.m. on HGTV.