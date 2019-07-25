See the Sweet Moment Christina Anstead's Husband Surprises Her With Some Special Backyard Decor

Christina Anstead is feeling a lot of love in her new home.

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s one hour special of Christina on the Coast, the HGTV star is surprised by her husband Ant who decided to add a special touch to their new backyard.

In the exclusive clip above, the newlyweds have started renovations on their new dream home and Ant reveals he’s been working on a surprise for Christina in the backyard. He has her walk backwards while he leads her through the backyard, so as to not let her “peak” and see his masterpiece.

“I’m nervous because this took a little bit of working out, but I wanted to do this for you as a surprise,” Ant tells Christina when they reach the end of the yard. “I hope you like it.”

Christina turns around to see the word “LOVE” spelled out in large letters across the back border of the yard. Smiling, she tells Ant how much she loves it.

“Thats so sweet. I’m like blown away,” she says, when Ant reveals he was worried because its a “bold statement” for the garden.

“Its so cool. It really adds like a whole new dimension to the yard,” Christina reassures him. “It personalizes it. Like this signifies everything I want for this house, everything that’s gone into this house inside and out, and it turned out perfect — and when I walk in, I really do feel just love. You’re amazing.”

The couple tied the knot in a surprise December ceremony after purchasing their dream home together, and are also expecting their first child together, a boy. Christina is already mom to 8½-year-old daughter Taylor Reese and 3-year-old son Braydon James from her marriage to ex-husband and Flip or Flop costar El Moussa. Ant has two children, Amelie, 15, and Archie, 12, from his previous marriage.

Christina on the Coast airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST/PST on HGTV.