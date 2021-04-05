Christina Haack Selling $6 Million O.C. Home She Shared with Ex Ant Anstead Following Split

The Christina on the Coast star is letting go of a piece of her marriage of less than two years to the Wheeler Dealers host: a 5-bedroom house in Newport Beach, Calif.

Christina Haack (formerly Anstead) is selling the Newport Beach, California, home she shared with ex Ant Anstead and their blended family after the couple split in September.

The Christina on the Coast star has listed her family's 4,804-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home for $6 million with Troy Howard of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services California Properties, PEOPLE confirms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Haack plans to stay in the Newport Beach area and is looking for a new home with a view, a representative for the star tells PEOPLE.

The HGTV host, who designed the interiors, described her home as a "bohemian modern farmhouse" to PEOPLE in 2019.

"I love when we're all here together with our noise, our mess, our family," Ant added in the same feature. The house was the fourth the former couple lived in together during the first year of their relationship, but they had planned to put down roots there.

christina-haack-anstead-home Image zoom Credit: Christina Haack Instagram

christina anstead Image zoom

christina anstead closet Image zoom Credit: Christina Anstead/Instagram

According to the listing, the property has a security gated motor court, a foyer with 20-foot ceilings, and herringbone and wide-plank wood floors throughout. The kitchen is "commercial grade" and has a marble island with breakfast bar seating and a walk-in pantry.

Alongside the home's more modern elements, the former couple added personal touches, like a quote from their wedding song (Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love") plastered on the wall in their bedroom.

Christina Anstead Image zoom Credit: Christina Anstead/ Instagram

Christina Anstead Image zoom Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images; Christina Anstead/Instagram

Upstairs, the main suite has double-height windows and an attached "activity studio/creative space," while the adjoining bath (where Haack has snapped many a selfie, above) has a soaking tub and a double rain shower.

Outside, the backyard is arranged into "relaxed conversation vignettes," according to the listing. There's also a turf lawn, pool, Baja step and waterslide — a favorite feature of Christina's two older children, Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, whom she shares with her first husband and Flip or Flop co-host Tarek El Moussa.

Christina Anstead - Labor Day Image zoom Credit: Christina Anstead/Instagram

The spacious suburban home was the first the couple purchased together.

The first time they walked into the house together was captured for the 2019 season finale of Christina on the Coast. "I'm speechless," Anstead exclaimed in a PEOPLE exclusive clip as they enter through the front door.

"It truly is amazing," Haack added as she hopped on her then-boyfriend's back for a walk-through. They explored the large open living room and kitchen, with glass doors and skylights, and popped a bottle of Haack's favorite champagne to celebrate the moment.

The home was also the setting for their surprise "winter wonderland" backyard wedding in December 2018.

To successfully pull off their "I dos," the pair asked 70 of their closest friends and family members to meet at their house, where a charter bus would then transport the group to watch the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade. Instead, guests walked into a wedding. Under an altar in their front yard, the couple exchanged vows with their children close by.

Haack announced that she and Anstead were separating after less than two years of marriage on Instagram in September 2020, just a year after they welcomed son Hudson London, 1. Anstead also has two children from his previous marriage, daughter Amelison e 17 and Archie, 14.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," Christina wrote. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."