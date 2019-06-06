Christina Anstead Says 'Heartbreaking' Goodbye to Home She Shared with Ex Tarek El Moussa

Christina Anstead knew that unloading her family home after splitting from husband Tarek El Moussa would be bittersweet.

The HGTV star, 35, grapples with her emotions over saying goodbye to the Yorba Linda, California, house her family shared in an exclusive sneak peak at Thursday’s episode of her new solo series, Christina on the Coast.

“I never thought that when I listed the house that it would sell this quickly,” she says as movers help pack up the home’s furniture. “It listed and sold in just one week… And while I’m super excited to just close this chapter of my life after the divorce, it’s also bittersweet. There’s just so many memories wrapped up in it.”

Image zoom HGTV

Christina, who was not yet married to new husband Ant Anstead when the episode was filmed in 2018, reminisces on all she’s gone through while living in the home, including the birth of her son, Brayden, now 3.

“Brayden was born in this home. It’s really the only house that [daughter] Taylor knows and remembers. I know it’s going to be really hard on Taylor to move, as well. It’s been a lot of change for her over the past couple years,” she says.

RELATED: Watch Christina Anstead Break the News to Her Kids That She’s Selling Their Family Home

Christina says she took care in packing things that would make Taylor, 8, comfortable no matter where they lived, including photographs and favorite books.

The star also reveals she and her daughter shared a special moment when they returned to the empty house one last time.

Image zoom

“So the movers came over and got everything out of the house, and that was hard to watch,” she says. “Taylor wanted to go back the next day and say bye to the house, so I had to walk her into a completely empty house. She did cry, and it was heartbreaking for me as a mom to watch her go through it. So while it is going to be an amazing fresh start for us all, it’s also very emotional.”

At the time, Christina set her family up in a 3-bedroom, 2-bath short-term rental in Newport Beach, California, but has since moved into a larger home with Ant and their children.

RELATED: Inside Pregnant Christina Anstead and Husband Ant’s ‘Bohemian Modern Farmhouse’ in California

She previously broke the news of the move to her kids in an episode of Christina on the Coast that aired last month.

“I’m excited to tell Taylor and Brayden that we’re going to move,” she said. “I think part of Taylor is going to be a little bit nervous, but I think overall it’s the best decision for our family.”

She broached the topic with her children as they played a game of cards and noshed on fruit in the kitchen.

Image zoom Justin Coit

“Hey, we’ve talked about it a little bit, but it’s time that we’re going to sell the house,” she says in the video.

At first, Taylor stares at her in silence before sighing. “I’m just going to miss this house a lot,” Taylor responds. “I mean, I’ve lived in this house for four years.”

Christina helped sell the kids on the idea by promising Taylor she could have some say in their next home, and could help design her own room.

Image zoom Justin Coit

The interior designer is expecting a baby boy in November with Ant, whom she married in December at their new Newport Beach home.

Christina described the five-bedroom, five-bathroom pad as a “bohemian modern farmhouse” to PEOPLE in May, with Ant adding, “I love when we’re all here together, with our noise, our mess, our family.”

Tune in to Christina on the Coast Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.