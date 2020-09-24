Christina Anstead Deletes All Wedding Photos from Instagram Days After Announcing Split

The HGTV star removed all photos of her wedding day — but left up several other snaps featuring her ex

Christina Anstead is making some serious edits to her Instagram page days after announcing she has split from her husband of less than two years, Ant Anstead.

On Friday, the Christina on the Coast star, 37, posted a statement on her account announcing that she and the Wheeler Dealers host, 41, would be separating, shocking fans. Now, she has removed any trace of her and Ant’s wedding day — deleting several photos she had posted of the December 2018 event.

The HGTV host decided to keep several other photos of Ant on her feed — including selfies of them together, photos of them enjoying meals with friends, the photo of them together in the hospital announcing their son Hudson London’s birth, and a few shots of them traveling to Ant’s native U.K. and around California while they were still dating.

The last photo of Ant on her feed (other than the separation announcement) was of them enjoying a dinner out with another couple, on July 28.

The pair began dating in October 2017 and tied the knot more than a year later in a “winter wonderland” wedding at their home in Newport Beach, California, in December 2018.

To successfully pull off their surprise “I dos,” the pair asked 70 of their closest friends and family members to meet at their house, where a charter bus would then transport the group to watch the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade. Instead, guests walked into a wedding. Under an altar in their front yard, the couple exchanged vows with their children close by.

Christina and Ant welcomed Hudson, their first child together, in September 2019. Christina also shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with her ex and Flip or Flop co-host Tarek El Moussa (who recently got engaged to Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young), and Ant has daughter Amelie, 16, and son Archie, 14, with his ex-wife Louise Herbert.

Ant last referenced Christina on Instagram in a September 6 Instagram post celebrating Hudson's first birthday — just two weeks before the announcement of their separation.

In it, he wrote, "You are our miracle baby, the perfect blend of your beautiful mummy and this Brit dad! We love you so much! Today we celebrate you!" He added a smiling emoji with hearts beside "mummy," referring to the HGTV star.

While Ant has stayed silent on Instagram since news broke of their split, Christina has continued to post on her Stories, and shared a series of photos to her main feed on Tuesday from her daughter Taylor’s 10th birthday party.

The mom-of-three has also taken to her Stories to share that she decided to do a mass unfollow on the app so that mean-spirited commenters can't find her friends and family members. She is currently following zero people.

Earlier this week, a source shared with PEOPLE that Christina and Ant had been struggling with their relationship for a year — since the birth of Hudson. “After the baby, they started having conflicts,” the source said.

Despite her full house, the source said, the designer was left feeling “lonely and unhappy” with her home life. “Christina found it difficult to balance everything” and “their marriage was struggling.”