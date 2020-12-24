The former couple announced their split earlier this year after nearly two years of marriage

Christina Anstead Says She Is 'Closing Out This Year with Gratitude' Following Ant Anstead Split

Christina Anstead is looking ahead to 2021!

The Christina on the Coast star, 37, shared that she is "closing out this year with gratitude," months after she announced that she and her estranged husband Ant Anstead "made the difficult decision to separate" earlier this year.

"Grounded and closing out this year with gratitude for new opportunities and adventures. 🌋🌊 ✨," the mother of three wrote on Instagram Wednesday alongside a tropical vacation photo.

She also noted that she is "going offline for the remainder of 2020 to stay present in the present."

Sharing how she prepped for the upcoming new year, Christina wrote that she and her kids, alongside Dr. Kaisa Coppola, all listed "what we are leaving behind in 2020 and what we wish to bring forward in 2021."

"You can say it out loud or write what you wish to leave behind in one color and what you wish for in 2021 in another color," she added. "The kids took a lot of time with it and I highly recommend it."

Earlier this year and after nearly two years of marriage, the TV personality and theWheeler Dealers host, 41, announced they were going their separate ways.

In a statement posted to her Instagram account in September, Christina — who welcomed son Hudson London with Ant in September 2019 — announced the news of their breakup.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," Christina wrote. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

The pair began dating in October 2017 and tied the knot more than a year later in a secret "winter wonderland" wedding at their home in Newport Beach, California, in December 2018.

Last month, Christina opened up on social media about 2020 and how it "definitely is not at all what I imagined it to be."

"But I also think there are soooo many lessons in all of this madness," she noted, before explaining that she has "been finding time to get to know myself more in the quiet."

"It can be isolating but it’s also helped me begin to heal and get less uncomfortable in 'the void,'" she continued. "What I’m finding too is a lot of us have so much but aren’t truly fulfilled... I’ve felt this way too and while I want to slap myself sometimes for being so ungrateful it’s true and we can’t deny truth. If you feel this way too why do you think this is??"