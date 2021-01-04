WATCH: Christina Anstead Opens About 'Past Traumas' and Plans for 2021 in Personal New Series

Christina: Stronger by Design goes "deeper into my 2021 plans and things I'm currently doing to stay happy and at peace," Christina Anstead tells PEOPLE

Christina Anstead's new show isn't so much about design as it is wellness — and that includes managing some of her more complicated relationships.

Christina, who shares 5-year-old Brayden and 10-year-old Taylor with Tarek, 39, says that she and her children "recently did a project where we wrote out all the things we want to leave behind in 2020 and what we want to bring into 2021."

"One of my things I plan to leave behind is living my life based on others' opinions, and something I plan to bring into 2021 is new adventures," she shares.

Speaking of 2020, Christina says she has "taken this year to really dive deep into releasing past traumas and getting to know me again and what makes me happy."

Image zoom Christina: Stronger by Design | Credit: Courtesy Discovery+

The show is "about exploring all the things I'm doing to enrich my mind, body and soul," says Christina, who also shares 15-month-old son Hudson with her second husband, Ant Anstead, from whom she separated in September. "You'll see me visit my acupuncturist, explore different forms of naturopathy, do yoga and strategize about the next stages of my wellness journey."

"I also invite you into my home to see how I get my day started each morning, and talk about plans for the future with Cassie [Zebish] and Shannon [Houston]," she adds of her two friends who make regular appearances.

Christina enjoys "sharing a behind-the-scenes look at my life — this is why I do so in Christina on the Coast," she tells PEOPLE. "This show goes even deeper into my 2021 plans and things I'm currently doing to stay happy and at peace."

Image zoom Christina Anstead | Credit: Courtesy Discovery+

The four themed episodes deal with life, friends and family (episode 1); beauty (episode 2); health and wellness (episode 3); and home design (episode 4).

"Simple design choices can give your home a totally fresh appeal," Christina tells PEOPLE of her own recent home refresh. "I replaced a motorcycle in my living room with a cool boho bar area, freshened up my bedding and added some new artwork. I love my home, and I love that it feels like my space."

Image zoom Christina Anstead | Credit: Courtesy Discovery+

Christina tells PEOPLE that it was important to her to have her two best pals, Houston and Zebish, along for the show because she's relied deeply on their relationship this year.

"I have a few very close friends who I trust and can confide in," she says. "Close friendships are so important to me, and despite all the chaos of this year, my friendships have stayed consistent."

She adds. "I have been working with my holistic doctor, Dr. Kaisa Coppola, and my spiritual coach, Rachel Jensen, to really work on getting healthy and grounding myself. Through deep meditations, grief alters and balancing my body with supplements, I actually feel like me again and like I'm fully present in each moment. It's the best feeling."