WATCH: Christina Anstead Juggles Work & Motherhood as HGTV Show Returns After Coronavirus Break

The home renovation pro shares son Brayden, 4, and daughter Taylor, 9, with ex Tarek El Moussa, and 10-month-old Hudson London with husband Ant Anstead

Between three kids, two HGTV shows, and a passion for leading a healthy active lifestyle, Christina Anstead has a lot on her plate.

The home renovation pro, 37, works to find a balance between all of these things in six new episodes of her solo HGTV show Christina on the Coast, which continues its second season on Thursday, August 6 after taking a break due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

In this exclusive preview of the new episodes (above), Anstead explains, “Going from two kids to three kids is crazy” — especially when dealing with a home-flipping career and the expectant clients that come with it.

In the clip, she can be seen making healthy meals and playing with son Brayden, 4, and daughter Taylor, 9, from her previous marriage to her Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa, and her infant son Hudson London, 10 months, whom she shares with husband Ant Anstead.

Christina Anstead/Instagram

The family’s pup, a French bulldog named Cash, also appears to wreak a little havoc throughout the new episodes, as Anstead is seen hilariously chasing the dog around the house with her kids in tow.

While these six new episodes wrap up season two of Christina on the Coast, HGTV recently announced that the show would be moving forward on a third season, to premiere in spring 2021. The network announced that filming for season three will begin in late August — with proper social distancing protocols in place, of course — with plans for 12 one-hour-long episodes.

“I’m so beyond excited to begin production on season three and grateful for the opportunity,” said Anstead in a press release. “I already have some awesome clients on the lineup and we can’t wait to get designing!”

In addition to filming and house flipping, Anstead also recently announced that she is partnering with Spectra Home Furniture to create Christina Home Designs — a furniture line that’s both easy on the eyes and the wallet.

Laura Hull

“I’m super excited,” the HGTV star wrote on Instagram last week alongside a shot of her posing with a handful of her designs. “This is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time - it’s not only beautiful but it’s also affordable!!”

The Christina Home Designs collection will make its debut in October at Spectra Home’s showroom at High Point Market, an annual event for the design trade. It's expected to be available for retail by the end of 2020.