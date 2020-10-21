"It’s interesting how you can go from being worried / getting anxious about what people are saying about you to just deciding not to read / read into any of it," the Flip or Flop star wrote on Instagram

Christina Anstead Opens Up About ‘Choosing Peace’ Instead of ‘Nonsense’ After Split Announcement

Christina Anstead is choosing peace.

The TV personality, 37, opened up on Instagram about the choice between "nonsense" and "peace" in the wake of her recent split from Ant Anstead.

"When we have a choice to get caught up in alllllll the nonsense or just choose to find peace ... I’m choosing the anomaly," Christina wrote on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a video taken from a boat of dolphins playing in the waves.

"It’s interesting how you can go from being worried / getting anxious about what people are saying about you to just deciding not to read / read into any of it," she continued. "When you are officially done 'playing the game.'"

"We all have the choice... choose the one that makes you feel good," the mother of three concluded. "I’ve always loved the ocean and find it relaxing - To me- this is peace and perfection ♥️."

Last month, Christina announced that she and Ant "made the difficult decision to separate."

The pair welcomed son Hudson London in September 2019 and tied the knot the prior winter in December 2018 with a ceremony at their Newport Beach, California, home.

Both Christina and Ant have children from prior relationships. Christina shares son Brayden James, 5, and daughter Taylor Reese, 10, with ex-husband and Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa, who got engaged to Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young in July. Ant is dad to daughter Amelie, 16, and son Archie, 14, from his previous marriage to ex-wife Louise Herbert.

Ant Anstead and Christina Anstead

A week after announcing her split from Ant, Christina opened up about the decision in a lengthy Instagram post.

"I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two," a portion of the caption read. "I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies — but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks', I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow."

Her best friend and publicist Cassie Zebisch previously told PEOPLE that although it has been a "really difficult time for Christina, she’s doing her best to tune out all the noise and focus her energy on her children and her work."

Christina has been focusing on "creating her own happiness and she remains positive while she surrounds herself with people who are uplifting her and letting her know she’s going to be okay," Zebisch added.