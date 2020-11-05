Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa Will Return for Season 10 of Flip or Flop in 2021
This will be the fourth season they've filmed together since their dramatic split in 2016
Don’t flip out! Another season of Flip or Flop is officially in the works, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.
Friendly exes Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa will be back for the tenth season of their hit HGTV show, the fourth since their dramatic split.
The real estate and renovation duo, who separated publicly in December 2016 and finalized their divorce in January 2018, will continue to shoot their popular HGTV series together, with 15 new half-hour episodes ordered for late 2021. The current season of Flip or Flop, Season 9, premiered on Thursday, October 15, and airs new episodes every Thursday night at 9 pm ET/PT.
“Season by season, Flip or Flop grew into a television franchise that is an unstoppable force,” Jane Latman, the president of HGTV, said in a press release. “Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead are stars who appeal to a wide audience and their triumphs and challenges are real and relatable. Legions of fans continue to watch the evolution of their story to see how they handle whatever life throws at them next.”
RELATED: WATCH: Christina Anstead Teases Ex Tarek El Moussa on New Flip or Flop: ‘She’s Just Hating on Me’
In addition to working and filming together, the former couple — who have been co-hosting Flip or Flop since 2013 — also continue to amicably co-parent their two kids, daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5.
Both Anstead and El Moussa have moved on with new partners since their divorce. El Moussa got engaged to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, 33, in July after one year of dating, and they are currently designing their dream home in Newport Beach, California, and planning a wedding for summer 2021.
Anstead, meanwhile, married Wheelers Dealers star Ant Anstead in December 2018, and they welcomed son Hudson London, 1, in September 2019.
RELATED VIDEO: Christina Anstead Buys a Yacht and Names It ‘Aftermath’ Following Split from Ant Anstead
The mom of three shocked fans in mid-September when she announced her split from Ant after less than two years of marriage. On Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed that Christina had officially filed for divorce.
Ant often appeared alongside Christina on her solo HGTV venture, Christina on the Coast, which will also return with a new 12-episode season in 2021. El Moussa’s solo series, Flipping 101, has been renewed for a second season to air in 2021 as well.
Ahead of the Season 9 premiere of Flip or Flop, Christina got nostalgic on social media, reflecting on how she and El Moussa got their start on HGTV.
RELATED: Christina Anstead Opens Up About ‘Choosing Peace’ Instead of ‘Nonsense’ After Split Announcement
"I can still vividly picture making a pitch video for Flip or Flop in 2010. I was pregnant with Tay sitting on the couch in our San Clemente condo (with a home video camera on us) wondering what crazy idea Tarek was getting me into now," she recalled. "I was thinking no way will this go anywhere but whatever, I’m usually never not down to give something a shot."
Christina added, "Even after babies, divorces, and engagements, the show continues... I am beyond grateful for this crazy ride — it’s been a lot of things, (including bug-infested and rancid smells) but it’s never been boring. 🌪"
Flip or Flop airs Thursdays at 9 PM ET/PT on HGTV.
- Tyler Perry Donates 5,000 Meals to Atlanta Families in Need at Thanksgiving Giveaway Event
- Kaia Gerber Seems 'Very Happy' with Jacob Elordi and He Is 'Very Sweet' to Her, Source Says
- Pardi Time! Jon Pardi Marries Summer Duncan in Intimate Tennessee Wedding: 'We're Thankful'
- Will Megan Fox Make Awards Show Debut with Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly at the 2020 AMAs?