Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa Reunite at Daughter’s School Show: 'We All Sit Together'

Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa are dedicated to being the best co-parents they can be — especially during the holiday season.

The Flip or Flop stars and friendly exes, who share daughter Taylor, 9, and son Brayden, 4, reaffirmed this commitment on Tuesday, when they reunited to watch Taylor perform in a Holiday concert at her school. Anstead, 36, shared the occasion with fans on Instagram, posting a photo of herself with Brayden, Taylor and her father post-show.

“Tay’s Christmas performance was sooo cute!! glad my dad got to come too ♥️ We all sit together — my family and Tarek’s family,” she wrote in the caption.

The mother of three — who split publicly from El Moussa in December 2016 and welcomed her third child with new husband Ant Anstead in September — noted that she’s proud of the way she and El Moussa, 38, are able to keep things amicable as co-parents.

“A couple people acknowledged how nice this is — I know there are a lot of divorced couples (including Tarek’s mom and dad) who do this too and it’s honestly easier for everyone,” she said. “Plus Taylor’s face lights up when she sees us all in the same row supporting her.”

Tarek’s mother, Dominique El Moussa, seemed to agree with her former daughter-in-law. She commented on Christina’s post: “Once a family, always a family!”

Though it’s unclear if Ant was in attendance, Tarek brought along his girlfriend of five months, real estate agent Heather Rae Young, for the performance. Tarek took a short video of the concert — pointing out Taylor in the assembly of little carollers on stage — which he posted to his Instagram story, tagging Young.

Later in the evening, Young posted a photo of her and Tarek with Brayden and Taylor to her own Instagram story with a heart emoji.

This isn’t the first holiday Tarek and Christina have spent together as a blended family. The HGTV stars brought the whole gang together on Halloween to go trick-or-treating, joined by Ant, Young and Christina’s parents.

“It was a lot of fun — we took the kids out and it was the first time we all got together,”Tarek told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. “I was Marshall from Paw Patrol and then Brayden matched me. So, we were out there cruising together as twins.”

Young, 32, who stars in the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset, dressed up as a cat and Taylor was a “boho fairy,” Tarek said. “It was super cute.”

The former couple also came together for Taylor’s 9th birthday in September, when Tarek also brought Young along for the party.

Tarek started seeing Young around the Fourth of July, after meeting through mutual friends. They were spotted kissing and cuddling later that month and made their relationship Instagram official in August.