The couple tied the knot in a secret “winter wonderland” wedding at their home in Newport Beach, California, in December 2018, and welcomed their first child together in September 2019

After nearly two years of marriage, the Christina on the Coast star, 37, and Wheeler Dealers host, 41, are going their separate ways.

In a statement posted to her Instagram account on Friday, Christina — who welcomed son Hudson London Anstead with Ant in September 2019 — announced the news of their breakup.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," Christina wrote. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

The pair began dating in October 2017 and tied the knot more than a year later in a secret “winter wonderland” wedding at their home in Newport Beach, California, in December 2018.

To successfully pull off their “I dos,” the pair asked 70 of their closest friends and family members to meet at their house, where a charter bus would then transport the group to watch the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade. Instead, guests walked into a wedding. Under an altar in their front yard, the couple exchanged vows with their children close by.

“We wanted to make it about the kids,” Ant told PEOPLE. “It’s the six of us. We’re a blended family so it was really important for them to be a part of it.”

In March 2019, Christina announced that she and her British TV personality husband were expecting their first baby together. “@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!! The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling,” the HGTV star posted alongside a snapshot of herself holding out a sonogram while hugging Ant.

The following month, Christina shared a happy photo from their sex-reveal celebration on Instagram, which saw her, Ant and their kids surrounded by balloons and blue confetti.

“It’s so amazing that we get to raise a child together,” Christina told PEOPLE last year. “All of the kids are so excited. I love all the fun chaos and a full house. I always thought I would only have two, and now I’ll have five!”

On Sept. 6, 2019, the couple became the proud parents of first child together. Earlier this month, both Christina and Ant shared heartfelt tributes to Instagram in honor of baby boy Hudson's first birthday.

Ant shared his “golden rule” for merging households when speaking with Entertainment Tonight last October, explaining that “everybody has to be on the same page.”

“Everybody has to be present and pulling in the same direction. That includes Tarek, it includes my ex,” he said at the time. “If everybody wants the same thing, and that has to be kids first. If you prioritize kids first, it actually kind of falls into place and the rest of it makes sense.”

News of their separation comes a month after Ant announced in early August that he was putting his mental health first and taking a break from social media alongside a video of Christina, where he wrote, "The world is crazy right now. And for all the good things social media has it also carries a toxic element!"

"I have blocked over 100 people in the last few days. Humans are lashing out. And it saddens me," he continued before he then shared that he would be taking "a little break" from the platform, using his time instead to "pamper the wife, annoy the kids, eat a vast about of carbs and watch movies that were made in the 1980s! 😎"

"Be kind to each other and see ya soon ✌🏼❤️," Ant concluded his post.

In the series of shots, Ant spent time with Amelie and Archie, including enjoying nature and time at restaurants together. At the end of the series of shots, the dad of three posed for a photo in which he gave his daughter a mock disapproving look, before the two are seen smiling again in the next picture.

Back in May, Ant previously shared that he was supposed to see his children, and posted on social media that flights to California were canceled and the two were "still trapped in the U.K."