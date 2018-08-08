Christina and Tarek El Moussa to Film Season 8 of Flip or Flop Nearly Two Years After Split

Divorce is working out well for Tarek and Christina El Moussa.

The Flip or Flop stars have signed on to film another season of their hit HGTV series together, nearly two years after their dramatic split. Slated to premiere in Spring 2019, the new season will be the second that the former husband-and-wife team have shot together since their divorce.

“In the past, if Tarek and I would get into an argument, they would turn off the camera. Now they just let it roll,” Christina told PEOPLE of filming post-separation in July. “I probably put up more of a fight than I used to, and he stands his ground more, because at the end of the day we’re not going home together.”

The couple split in December 2016 and finalized their divorce in January. While fans wondered whether the show would go on, Christina says it’s been business as usual.

“We’ve worked together for 12 years now,” she says. “We just really focus on the job at hand, and if we do talk, it’s about the kids.”

In addition to Flip or Flop, Christina is filming a new solo HGTV series, Christina on the Coast.

“The first episode is going to follow me house hunting for my new house and choosing it, and then fixing it up and moving the kids in,” says Christina, who shares daughter Taylor, 7, and son Brayden, 2, with Tarek. “I’m super, super excited about that.” Seven more episodes will show the real estate investor and designer helping other homeowners make over their spaces to mirror her coastal style.

“HGTV fans have followed Tarek and Christina through scores of house flips and supported their personal journey for years,” said Allison Page, president HGTV and Food Network. “We’re eager to see how they continue to run their flipping business, co-parent their children and start new chapters in their professional and personal lives.”