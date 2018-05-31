Christina and Tarek El Moussa Embrace the Awkward in First Flip or Flop Episode Since Divorce

HGTV’s original house flippers are back!

After Christina and Tarek El Moussa announced their split in December 2016, Flip or Flop fans wondered if the couple’s hit show would also come to a halt. But despite the drama, the exes decided to continue co-hosting their series, which has had five spinoffs in the past year. The first episode filmed following their divorce, which was finalized in January, airs tonight — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look.

“When our marriage fell apart, it was more public than we could ever have imagined,” Christina says in the video above.

Tarek adds, “But we’re picking up the pieces and we’ll still work together to support our kids [Taylor, 7, and Brayden, 2].”

The El Moussa’s embrace the awkwardness right from the start, with Tarek telling Christina that he can’t meet her to walk through a property because he has a date.

“What does she look like?” his ex wife asks. Tarek shares her height and hair color — blonde — prompting Christina to joke, “I thought you didn’t like blondes anymore.”

The interaction seems fairly innocent, and Tarek later explains that, “we’re both trying to get back into the dating scene.”

Christina has since struck up a romance with British TV presenter Ant Anstead, but at the time of filming shared her strategy for keeping the peace with her former husband.

“This would probably be awkward for any exes, but since we have to see each other every day it’s beyond awkward,” she says. “So I’m planning on staying friendly and keeping things light.”

Tarek also recently told E! News that the 15 new episodes are “absolutely different than anything you’ve ever seen from us,” admitting that things don’t always go as easily as the conversation scene in the clip above.

“We do our best to be as professional as possible, but every now and then we have to jab at each other — sometimes more serious than others.”

Although viewers will be seeing “a few arguments that I didn’t think were going to make camera,” the network also promises to include the same stunning renovations that the couple were made famous for.

For the full preview, watch the video above and tune into Flip or Flop premiering Thursday, May 31, at 9:00 p.m. ET on HGTV.