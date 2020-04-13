Image zoom Christina Anstead/Instagram

Christina and Ant Anstead may not have had the Easter they were expecting, but they made the best of the holiday at home together.

The Christina on the Coast star, 36, shared a selfie to Instagram of the couple celebrating the holiday weekend with flutes full of champagne, and her husband giving her a sweet peck on the cheek. “Well… we were supposed to be in the desert with my parents and all 5 kids — but those plans are canceled,” wrote the mother of three.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to Christina, she and the Wheelers Dealers star, 41, were originally planning on spending Easter on vacation with their blended family, including Taylor Reese, 9, and Brayden James, 4, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa; Ant’s two children from his previous marriage, Archie, 12, and Amelie, 15; and her 7-month-old son with Ant, Hudson London.

RELATED: Christina Anstead on Co-Parenting with Ex Tarek El Moussa amid COVID-19: We’re a ‘United Front’

But as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continued to spread in the U.S., the couple knew that their plans were going to change, and their trip to the desert would need to be canceled.

Instead, Christina and Ant decided to “roll with the punches,” and their kids spent time with other family members in various places.

Image zoom Justin Coit

Ant’s daughter Amelie commented on Christina’s post, writing, “Missing you guys all so much 💓.”

Taylor and Brayden went to spend time with their dad and his girlfriend, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, marking Young’s first Easter with the family. She and El Moussa began dating in July 2019, and she’s been a staple in the kids’ lives ever since — going to their sporting events, watching their school performances, and attending their birthday parties.

According to an Instagram post from Rae Young, she and El Moussa are treating the kids to “4 days of laughs, board games, pool and movies,” along with a big Easter egg hunt. “I am so excited for my first Easter with the kiddos!!” she wrote.

Despite enjoying their quiet celebration at home with Hudson, Christina admitted that she and Ant were missing spending time with their other loved ones, as well as participating in their Easter traditions.

“Hope everyone has a nice Easter — we are definitely going to miss church and a big family egg hunt,” she wrote in her Instagram caption. “We are both missing our families and friends a lot.”

RELATED VIDEO: Tarek El Moussa Is ‘So Happy’ His Kids Get Along with Ex Christina Anstead’s 6-Month-Old Baby

Christina recently spoke with PEOPLE about co-parenting with El Moussa, and how they’ve managed to put up a united front despite the challenges that have come with the coronavirus and social distancing.

Image zoom Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

El Moussa and Christina split publicly in December 2016 and finalized their divorce in January 2018. They continue to film Flip or Flop together. HGTV announced the hit series will air its ninth season starting in August 2020. Christina married Ant in December 2018.

“Tarek and I split four years ago. That’s a long time. When there are tough times like these, all of a sudden we’re totally a unified front and talk and email multiple times a day,” the HGTV star explained.

Ultimately, their focus is, “What’s best for the kids?” Anstead says. “It’s good we’re on the same page — otherwise it would be a mess!”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.