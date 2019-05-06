Christie Brinkley Sells One of Her Two $15 Million+ Mansions Less Than 8 Miles Apart — See Inside!

Christie Brinkley has finalized the sale of one of her massive Hamptons homes.

The supermodel and wine maker sold her home in North Haven, New York, for “very close” to its most recent asking price of $17.9 million, a representative for Douglas Elliman tells PEOPLE. The house was originally listed in 2016 for $25 million.

Brinkley also put her nearby Bridgehampton mansion up for sale that same year with $29.5 million price tag. The homes, represented by Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman, are less than 8 miles apart.

The North Haven property, near the village of Sag Harbor, was listed in October 2016, and went through a series of price drops totaling nearly $8 million before it sold.

The picture-perfect summer getaway sits on 4.5 acres and features 327 feet of waterfront. The 5,500-square-foot, three-story house was built in 1843. The listing popped up shortly after Brinkley split from boyfriend John Mellancamp after a year of dating.

The Bridgehampton house, is still on the market. Brinkley gave PEOPLE a tour of the impressive compound, which she made intentionally unstuffy. Instead, the space is outfitted with personal trinkets and passion projects, like the fireplace she designed herself with stones “from the end of the beach,” she says.

The mom of three also knows the history of her family retreat. “This house is really old, it was built by the Gardiner family in 1891,” she explains. “Mrs. Gardiner, like me, loved shells and rocks, and she did the fireplace in the living room. So when I was renovating this house, I thought ‘then I should do the fireplace in the kitchen.'”

The main house and guest house, which sit on 20 acres, offer a combined 9 bedrooms and 11 baths. The property, known as Tower Hill for its 50-foot observation tower, also includes a four-car heated garage, swimming pool and private pond.