Christian Slater Lists His Coconut Grove Home for $4 Million — See Inside!

Christian Slater is looking to say goodbye to his Coconut Grove, Florida, home for $3.95 million, PEOPLE confirms.

"Christian is selling because his work has him dividing his time between residences in New York and Los Angeles," Liz Hogan, the Compass listing agent with Charles Celesia, tells PEOPLE.

The actor and producer, 52, who next appears in the Netflix anime Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, bought this 3,370-square-foot Spanish-inspired home in 2013. He paid $2.2 million for it at the time, according to public records.

The renovated villa, which was originally built in 1928, features marble and light stained oak flooring, four bedrooms, three and a half baths, a heated swimming pool, and a one-bedroom, one-bath guest house.

Located on an oversized lot, the two story villa is gated and well landscaped.

"Tucked away behind lush trees, the home has an alluring charm and is a dream for entertainers," says Hogan, who describes the first floor of the main house as perfect for parties with a living area, fireplace, den and dining space that opens to the outdoor pool area via three custom-arched mahogany doors.

The renovated kitchen includes high-end appliances with a large pantry, gas stove, dining nook and an adjacent half bath. The second floor has three bedrooms and two full baths.

The oversized main suite boasts a romantic Juliet balcony with views of the pool, a large walk-in closet, and en-suite marble bathroom with separate shower and soaking tub. Another floor up, the stunning rooftop terrace provides a cool respite with several sitting areas and chairs for lounging.

"The spacious rooftop terrace, the guest house and the walkability to the heart of Coconut Grove's dining and shopping is a big part of the appeal," says Hogan.

Slater made his film debut with a leading role in 1985's The Legend of Billie Jean and went on to star in numerous films and TV shows, including a Golden Globe-nominated turn in USA Network's Mr. Robot in 2016.