See Inside Christian Siriano's 'Zen' Country Home Where He's Been Quarantining with His Partner

New home, new vibe!

Christian Siriano is loving his new Connecticut home, where he and partner Kyle Smith have been living full-time throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was looking for a full refresh,” the designer and Project Runway mentor tells archdigest.com. “I felt like my life was a little chaotic. The last year or two, I just haven’t stopped—doing shows, collections, collaborations. I was like, I need a break. I wanted something zen and easy.”

Although the modern home close to the beach was originally intended to be a weekend getaway for the pair, things changed amid the health crisis.

“It’s like another world up here,” Siriano says of the property, which they closed on in February. “It’s quiet. We’re completely surrounded by nature.”

Away from the hustle and bustle of New York City, the pair have also settled into an ordinary routine. "We sit down at the dining table almost every night. It feels like more real life,” he adds.

Although Siriano wasn’t accustomed to living in such a modern space, he’s embraced the white walls, 11-foot ceilings and spacious rooms.

“I want the light,” he tells the outlet, noting that he even made the decision not to hang up curtains in order to really get the full experience.

“I was always nervous that modernism wasn’t livable. I’m trying to make sure it’s still comfortable, that we can still hang out,” he explains.

Doing his part to help out amid the health crisis, Siriano is also one of many designers whose companies shifted to producing face masks and PPE.

Back in March, when demand for the protective coverings still greatly outweighed the existing supply, Siriano offered up the services of his team. “If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks my team will help make some. I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help,” the designer wrote on Twitter at the time.

After having already donated around 100,000 masks, Siriano began selling a number of designs to the public on his website — and for every mask sold, he’s donating another 2 to essential workers.