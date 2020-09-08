Christian Siriano, Rebecca Minkoff & Jason Wu Curate Affordable Home Decor Collections for Lowe’s

Each designer handpicked their favorite home decor pieces from the Lowe's — and they'll be used to style their New York Fashion Week runway shows later this month

High fashion is coming home with a new collaboration between Lowe’s and New York Fashion Week.

The home improvement store has paired up with three of fashion’s biggest names — Christian Siriano, Rebecca Minkoff and Jason Wu — to show how fashion and interior design are uniquely intertwined.

Each designer handpicked a collection of home decor items from Lowe’s that they will be using to style their NYFW runway shows later this month, curating an “edit” of products that speak to them and their personal aesthetic. The products, which range from lighting fixtures to furniture to wall art and everything in between, are all shoppable now on the Lowe’s website — and while they may be runway-ready, they’ve got sample sale-worthy price tags.

Inspired by the fact that the coronavirus pandemic has left people spending more time in their houses, the designers curated their collections while keeping in mind what makes them feel most at home.

Minkoff’s collection therefore pays homage to New York City, the place she says she will always call home despite being raised in California. The womenswear designer (whose eponymous brand was founded in N.Y.C.) curated her edit with modernity and chicness in mind, choosing items that are detailed, linear and a little edgy. Think: a round, marble coffee table, a rattan chandelier and lots of white shearling.

Image zoom Rebecca Minkoff's curation Lowe's x NYFW

Siriano’s collection, on the other hand, is not inspired by one specific place, instead focusing on bringing a pop of glamour to any space, no matter where it is. Siriano’s edit plays with shapes and color, mixing dark wood, sleek metals and smooth upholstery. His mood board projects the ultimate downtown bachelor pad, with a grey velvet couch; a tripod floor lamp; a rustic wooden tray and more.

Image zoom Christian Siriano's curation Lowe's x NYFW

Image zoom Jason Wu's curation Lowe's x NYFW

“My home has always been a great source of inspiration for me, especially now that it’s not just a place I live, but where I’ve worked to bring my Spring 2021 collection to life,” Wu said in a press release. “I have always believed that beautifully considered design should be accessible, and I'm excited to debut a curated collection with Lowe’s that offer a glimpse into what home means to me.”