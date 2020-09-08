Christian Siriano, Rebecca Minkoff & Jason Wu Curate Affordable Home Decor Collections for Lowe’s
Each designer handpicked their favorite home decor pieces from the Lowe's — and they'll be used to style their New York Fashion Week runway shows later this month
High fashion is coming home with a new collaboration between Lowe’s and New York Fashion Week.
The home improvement store has paired up with three of fashion’s biggest names — Christian Siriano, Rebecca Minkoff and Jason Wu — to show how fashion and interior design are uniquely intertwined.
Each designer handpicked a collection of home decor items from Lowe’s that they will be using to style their NYFW runway shows later this month, curating an “edit” of products that speak to them and their personal aesthetic. The products, which range from lighting fixtures to furniture to wall art and everything in between, are all shoppable now on the Lowe’s website — and while they may be runway-ready, they’ve got sample sale-worthy price tags.
Inspired by the fact that the coronavirus pandemic has left people spending more time in their houses, the designers curated their collections while keeping in mind what makes them feel most at home.
Minkoff’s collection therefore pays homage to New York City, the place she says she will always call home despite being raised in California. The womenswear designer (whose eponymous brand was founded in N.Y.C.) curated her edit with modernity and chicness in mind, choosing items that are detailed, linear and a little edgy. Think: a round, marble coffee table, a rattan chandelier and lots of white shearling.
Siriano’s collection, on the other hand, is not inspired by one specific place, instead focusing on bringing a pop of glamour to any space, no matter where it is. Siriano’s edit plays with shapes and color, mixing dark wood, sleek metals and smooth upholstery. His mood board projects the ultimate downtown bachelor pad, with a grey velvet couch; a tripod floor lamp; a rustic wooden tray and more.
Finally, Canadian-Taiwanese designer Wu curated his collection with one of his favorite vacation destinations, Tulum, in mind — because who doesn’t wish they could live in paradise? Bringing the outdoors in, Wu’s product selections include woven baskets, eclectic stoneware and a leafy Majesty Palm plant.
“My home has always been a great source of inspiration for me, especially now that it’s not just a place I live, but where I’ve worked to bring my Spring 2021 collection to life,” Wu said in a press release. “I have always believed that beautifully considered design should be accessible, and I'm excited to debut a curated collection with Lowe’s that offer a glimpse into what home means to me.”
Each designer’s collection is available to shop online now. The curations include between 30-40 items each, and pieces start at just $2.75.