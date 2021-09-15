The designer and Project Runway alum gave MTV's Cribs a tour of his Connecticut home, where he says, "luckily, there’s no neighbors around"

Christian Siriano Shows Off His Curtain-Free Home: 'You Have to Be Very Comfortable Being Naked'

Christian Siriano isn't afraid to show a little skin.

The fashion designer, 35, welcomed MTV Cribs into his Connecticut home, where he admitted he has plenty of large windows — and no curtains.

In a sneak peek shared ahead of Siriano's episode airing Wednesday night, the fashion star took MTV into his home's master bedroom, which he says "is definitely bigger than my New York City apartment, which is probably why I love it so much."

The spacious room, which is decorated in neutral tones, features a large set of wide glass doors opening to a deck that overlooks the Project Runway alum's sprawling yard.

Cribs Christian Siriano sneak peek Credit: MTV Vault

"What I love about it is that you wake up every single morning to crazy, natural sunlight every day. We have no curtains, which is kind of wild," he adds, before joking, "You have to be very comfortable being naked. Luckily there's no neighbors around."

Siriano previously opened up his Westport, Connecticut, home to Architectural Digest, which featured the modern masterpiece in August 2020. The designer also mentioned his home's bright interior then, telling AD, "I just became obsessed with the idea of light and being surrounded by nature," admitting he kept the house free of curtains.

Cribs Christian Siriano sneak peek Credit: MTV Vault

"I want the light," he said. "We wake up to it. I was always nervous that modernism wasn't livable. I'm trying to make sure it's still comfortable, that we can still hang out."

Siriano, who also owns a home in Danbury, Connecticut, told AD he feels transported to "another world" while at his home in the coastal town of Westport.

"It's like another world up here," he told the outlet. "It's quiet. We're completely surrounded by nature."

christian-siriano.jpg Santiago Felipe/Getty

Siriano previously used his Connecticut home to host his New York Fashion Week show last September. Models walked in a socially distant show in Siriano's backyard, where masked spectators sat on woven mats around the designer's pool to take in the show, W magazine reported.

Cribs originally aired on MTV in 2000 and lasted 13 seasons. The network announced a reboot of the hit celebrity home show in October 2020, and the latest season premiered in August. Along with Siriano, Cribs season 18 has featured Big Sean, Martha Stewart, Kathy Griffin and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.