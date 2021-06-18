Chrissy Teigen's exit from the home cleaning and self-care line, which she launched with Kris Jenner, comes after her online bullying controversy

Chrissy Teigen Steps Away from Safely Brand to 'Be with Her Family'

Chrissy Teigen will no longer be working with Safely, the home cleaning and self-care line she launched with Kris Jenner just three months ago.

"Chrissy will be stepping away from Safely to take much needed time to focus on herself and be with her family," Safely said in a statement posted to the brand's Instagram Story on Friday.

"We fully support her decision and are so thankful for her contributions," the statement continued. "The brand will continue to move forward and focus on our important mission of bringing high quality, hard-working cleaning products to all American households."

Teigen, 35, and Jenner, 65, launched the brand in collaboration with Good American co-founder/CEO Emma Grede in March. The line, which consists of plant-powered home cleaning and self-care products, includes hand cream, hand soap, hand sanitizer, glass cleaner, a universal cleaner and other items.

The Cravings cookbook author's exit from the company comes after she apologized for past online bullying in a lengthy Medium post Monday.

"Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven't felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I've said in the past," Teigen wrote, later adding that "there is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn't deserve them. No one does."

She continued: "Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry."

Since her Monday apology, designer Michael Costello has claimed that he has "unhealed trauma" from bullying from Teigen. Costello has shared various screenshots of conversations he claims are with Teigen, though the former model's team has alleged that the screenshots are fake.

Costello's rep said in a statement to PEOPLE: "The fact that Chrissy Teigen's team is desperately trying to prove the DM's are fake and attempts to discredit Michael Costello, a victim of trauma and bullying by Chrissy Teigen both online and offline, confirms that she remains the same bully, despite her public apology."