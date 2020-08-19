"I don't even think anyone on [Selling Sunset] is as mean or insane as you guys said?" Chrissy Teigen said of the Netflix series

Chrissy Teigen Is Defending the Cast of Selling Sunset : Everyone 'Plays Up a Character'

Chrissy Teigen is sharing her thoughts on Netflix's Selling Sunset.

"I just watched all of Selling Sunset after watching everyone talk about it for so long!" Teigen, 34, began on Twitter. "I don't even think anyone on it is as mean or insane as you guys said?"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The hit reality series follows real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group in West Hollywood as they fight for clients and million-dollar properties. It also showcases the stars' personal lives, including Heather Rae Young's relationship with HGTV host Tarek El Moussa and Chrishell Stause's high-profile divorce from This Is Us actor Justin Hartley — plus her coworker's not-so-nice reactions to their relationship news.

Nonetheless, Teigen isn't convinced that the cast's behavior toward one another is that bad.

"Maybe I also know everyone on tv plays up a character," Teigen continued on Twitter. "They're all doing that. You guys are... super mad at people who are in on the joke."

However, Teigen did admit that she questions just how much real estate the cast is selling.

"I will say, I look at L.A. real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol [neighter] have our agents, who I have obsessively asked," Teigen added.

All of the cast, including Stause, Young, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Davina Portraz, Maya Vander and Amanza Smith are listed as agents on The Oppenheim Group website. Jason Oppenheim is listed as the owner. Quinn, 31, revealed in a recent interview with Glamour UK that Jason's twin brother Brett recently "left to start his own brokerage."

While Teigen suspects that the drama is played up, the tension is continuing between some of the cast members off-camera.

Image zoom Netflix

As fans know, Quinn and Stause are currently feuding. The stars’ tumultuous relationship has been a storyline on the Netflix reality show since season 1, and came to a head when Quinn made comments about Stause’s divorce from Hartley in November. (On November 22, PEOPLE confirmed that Stause and Hartley had split after two years of marriage.)

According to Quinn, Stause blocked her on Instagram in season 1. But now, she said on an episode of Dear Media’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast Tuesday that, “I’m blocked on all mediums,” including Twitter and text messaging.

Image zoom Chrishell Stause with Justin Hartley; Christine Quinn Emma McIntyre/Getty; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

When asked if she blocked her Oppenheim Group coworker back in return, Quinn quipped: “I don’t even know how to do that, nor do I even care. I’m like, what? This is so silly, you’re like 40.”

Stause has been open in the past about her decision to block Quinn on Instagram, speaking out after fans noticed she wasn’t tagging her in photos of the cast when all her other costars were.

“I'm just going to be very honest with you guys, I have her blocked," she told BBC Radio 1's The Reality Tea Podcast in June. “And it's one of those things where I think that does come across very childish and ridiculous. But I have the screenshots. She knows why she's blocked. I'm sure she hopes that I never show you guys why she's blocked, because it would be embarrassing to her."