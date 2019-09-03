Chrissy Teigen Got a New Couch and Is Now Terrified She'll Ruin It: 'I Live in Permanent Fear'

Chrissy Teigen is afraid of her new couch.

On Monday, the cookbook author and mother of two shared on Twitter that she had gotten a new couch. “I love it except now I live in permanent fear,” she tweeted, seemingly referring to being afraid of spilling food or drinks on the brand-new piece of furniture.

“Here is fear couch,” Teigen, 33, said in a follow-up tweet, adding a photo of the couch. “It looks a lot like old unscary couch but the fabric is more unforgiving. It doesn’t even like the sheer impact of a butt.”

In the snap, the model poses under a blanket on the grey L-shaped couch.

Teigen’s husband John Legend responded to his wife’s tweet, advising, “Time to join the grandmas with the plastic cover on the couch.”

“I’m gonna spill on it and u are going to buy me a new couch and I will laugh and laugh,” Teigen replied.

Legend, Teigen and their two children — Miles Theodore, 15 months and Luna Simone, 3 — recently returned from a family trip to Thailand.

“We are home. (taken from fear couch),” Teigen captioned a post-vacation photo of Legend and Luna on Tuesday.

During their trip, the former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model shared a slew of family photos — including a snap of daughter Luna posing on a rock in perfect model behavior, while wearing a pink one-piece with her hands behind her back and her legs straight out in front of her.

“oh dear @mj_day,” Teigen jokingly captioned the post, tagging MJ Day, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor.

In another hilarious social media post from their trip, Teigen shared a video of herself and Luna having a “silent dance party.”

In the clip, the mother-daughter duo sported matching sailor hats and got down to the sound of silence. Teigen showed off her dance moves in a black top while little Luna donned a pink and blue dress as she smiled and danced in front of her mom.

While Teigen and Legend, 40, share plenty of happy moments with their two kids, they’re also not afraid to share the not-so-easy moments that come with parenting.

Last week, Teigen shared a candid photo with Luna and Miles, who seemed less than thrilled to be posing for a photo.

“Everything’s fine over here,” the Bring the Funny judge captioned the photo, in which her two kids appear to crying and fighting over a stuffed mermaid toy.