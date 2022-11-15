Chrissy Teigen Replaced Her Lawn With Fake Grass Due to Allergy: 'This Is Very Exciting for Me!'

The 36-year-old model reveals she’s allergic to grass in an Instagram post on Tuesday

Published on November 15, 2022 06:23 PM
Chrissy Teigen replacing her lawn with turf
Chrissy Teigen. Photo: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is jumping on the latest landscaping trend.

The model shared a pair of photos on Instagram on Tuesday showing off the new turf in her office's backyard.

Alongside the photos of her new artificial grass, Teigen wrote, "Just got turf in at the office!"

"I'm allergic to grass so this is very exciting for me," the 36-year-old cookbook author and pregnant mom of two continued. "Tea parties and picnics abound!! (never not in this robe)"

In the photos, the model is seen posing on the new turf while sporting a bright red bathrobe. In the first pic, she's sitting cross legged with the red fluffy collar pulled up high around her face.

The second picture features Teigen lying down on the faux grass with a leg pointed out while throwing up a peace sign.

Teigen is far from the first celebrity to hop on the artificial turf landscaping trend. Other stars have also traded in grass and plants for artificial turf and drought-tolerant plants, like New Girl star Lamorne Morris who outfitted his backyard pool area with artificial grass.

lamorne-morris-3
Diana Koenigsberg

7th Heaven alum Beverly Mitchell wanted to create a family-friendly space in her backyard and swapped struggling grass with durable, low-maintenance turf as well.

Lisa Ling is also a fan of turf because it's so environmentally friendly. Her sunken outdoor seating and play area, which is surfaced in fake grass, is one of her favorite design features of her home.

When Teigen isn't relaxing on her new artificial grass, she's getting ready for baby No. 3.

Pregnant <a href="https://people.com/tag/chrissy-teigen" data-inlink="true">Chrissy Teigen</a> Shows Off Bump in a Cozy Look and a Sexy Look: 'We Are Gettin' There'
Chrissy Teigen/instagram

Last month, she shared a new snap on Instagram of her lounging on the couch with a can of squeezable cheese and a half-eaten package of crackers.

In the photo, Teigen puts her baby bump on display as she relaxes in a pair of gray leggings and a black top.

"Comical at this point," she wrote of her snack choice.

In mid-September, Teigen also shared a quick update surrounding her pregnancy nearly six weeks after she first publicly revealed that she and John Legend are expecting another baby.

"I finally feel the baby so I don't need to text my doc for a daily drive by ultrasound anymore," she shared on Twitter.

