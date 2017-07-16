Teigen shared a photo of herself wearing a golden headdress and matching robe while holding her daughter

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Try on Traditional Garb on Vacation in Bali with Daughter Luna

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are immersing themselves in the local culture on their latest vacation.

The model shared a photo of the famous couple donning traditional Balinese garb on their family getaway with 1-year-old daughter Luna.

“We had the most beautiful, wonderful time in Bali,” she wrote. “Como Shambhala, my body and mind have never felt so clear. Thank you for getting me to move again (first time since I was 8 months pregnant and Luna is ummmm 15 months old) and giving me some much-needed body and nutrition schooling! And thank you for dressing us in your beautiful, traditional ceremonial costumes! And don’t worry, everyone. I still love me some .99 two tacos. Balance! #notbeingpaidtosaythis.”

Teigen, 31, also shared a photo of herself wearing a golden headdress and matching robe while holding her daughter.

The model also posted a video of her doing some flying yoga with her instructor Amy, who Teigen dubs “the most patient human in the world.”

When the Cravings cookbook author struggles to lift herself up after hanging upside down, Amy steps in to assist.

There was plenty of relaxing on the vacation too. Legend, 38, filled his Snapchat with photos and videos of the family. In one, he sits at the edge of a pool with Luna in his lap, while his daughter snacks on a banana with her mother in another.

Another photo shows of his wife flaunting her modeling skills.

Luna recently joined her parents on the road for Legend’s Darkness And Light tour, which kicked off in May with 35 dates in North America.

Legend has said touring with baby involves a whole new environment that he and Teigenare ready to embrace with their daughter.