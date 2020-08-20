“With a third child coming, they want a house they can grow into," a source tells PEOPLE

Less than a week after announcing they are expecting their third child, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have more exciting news to share: They’re moving!

The cookbook author took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share that the soon-to-be family-of-five — plus Teigen’s mother, Vilailuck “Pepper,” who has lived with them for years — will be moving out of their current mansion in Beverly Hills.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A source tells PEOPLE that they came to the decision following the baby news, sharing, “With a third child coming, they want a house they can grow into.”

The couple already shares daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.

Image zoom Anthony Barcelo

Image zoom Anthony Barcelo

The couple bought their current property, which was formerly owned by Rihanna, for $14.1 million in January 2016, according to the Wall Street Journal. They then tapped their longtime interior designer, Don Stewart, to imbue it with their personal style.

Their luxurious home, located in a gated community just north of Sunset Boulevard, is now listed for $23,950,000 with Marshall Peck of Douglas Elliman.

Image zoom Anthony Barcelo

Image zoom Anthony Barcelo

Image zoom Anthony Barcelo

The 8,520-square-foot home boasts seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It features a glam room, a movie theater (with a popcorn machine!), a private gym and a playroom.

There's also a chef's kitchen, where Teigen spends time working on her Cravings collection; and two massive, recently redone master closets that mimic designer showrooms.

Image zoom Anthony Barcelo

Image zoom Anthony Barcelo

The home's design also pays homage to Teigen's family's Southeast Asian roots: the hand-carved, patterned ceiling in the living room was imported from Thailand.

The towering room is bright and airy thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows and features the piano Legend has spent quite a bit of time at in recent months — as evidenced by his and Teigen’s Instagram posts. It sits beside four shelves full of awards the EGOT winner has claimed over his career, including his 11 Grammys.

Image zoom Anthony Barcelo

Image zoom Anthony Barcelo

Located on a large lot, the grandeur of the home continues outside with an expansive backyard perfect for entertaining.

A saltwater pool with a Jacuzzi has been a favorite place for the kids to play. There's also “wood-burning oven, chefs grill and grapevine-wrapped pergola” with space to dine al fresco, according to the listing.

Image zoom Anthony Barcelo

Image zoom Anthony Barcelo

Image zoom Anthony Barcelo

RELATED VIDEO: Kris Jenner Sells Her Hidden Hills Home for $15 Million — See Inside!

On August 13, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the social media star and PEOPLE’s current Sexiest Man Alive were expecting their third child. The couple first hinted their family was growing in the music video for the Grammy winner’s song “Wild,” which was released on the same day.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with daughter Luna and son Miles Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Later that night, Teigen confirmed the news herself, showing off her growing baby bump on her Instagram Stories and Twitter.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen/instagram

"Look at this third baby s—," said Teigen, wearing a pair of black leggings and an open blazer as she posed in a floor-length mirror. "What the ... oh my God."