Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Give Tour of New House Featuring 'Tree of Life' Dedicated to Baby Jack

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are opening the doors to their brand new home.

On Wednesday, the couple gave a quick house tour during an Instagram Live session, in which Teigen, 35, showed fans how to cook a red lentil soup recipe from the forthcoming third installment of her popular Cravings cookbook series.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While waiting for some vegetables to heat up on the stove, Legend, 42, gained control of the camera and brought viewers around the family's Beverly Hills mansion.

"This is the living room," the singer said, panning to an open area where 2-year-old son Miles was watching TV from the comfort of a sprawling, white couch.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Credit: chrissy teigen/insagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Credit: chrissy teigen/insagram

The room included a pink armchair, glass sconces and a television cabinet from Thailand.

"It's Thai, folks," Legend commented as he zoomed in on furniture piece's decorations.

After showing off their empty backyard, which Legend said the couple are currently "working on," the couple gave fans a closer look at a tree located in the middle of their house.

According to the pair, the large plant — which Teigen called the "tree of life" — was put inside the home in honor of their son Jack, whom they lost at 20 weeks gestation.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Credit: chrissy teigen/insagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We dedicated this to baby Jack and it's really beautiful," Legend explained. "We were inspired by our friend Kelly Wearstler's house — she has a tree in the middle of it — and we thought it would be cool to have one here."

Around the tree sits a custom-etched frame adorned with images of birds and flowers.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Credit: chrissy teigen/insagram

Teigen recently opened up about the special tree to PEOPLE, saying that it's a way for her kids Miles and Luna, 5, to foster memories with their baby brother.

"It's important for us in Thai tradition that we always embrace the ones we've lost, and they're never, ever gone. This tree being planted inside the home, the whole reason why I wanted it was so Jack's ashes could be in that soil and he could be with us all the time and grow through the beautiful leaves in this tree," said Teigen.

"The way Miles and Luna talk about him is so beautiful and reminds me of when I was little talking to my grandpa who was just sitting bedside next to my mom in a little urn," she continued. "It's all beautiful, and I love that tradition carries down."

During Teigen and Legend's house tour on Wednesday, the two unveiled their beautifully decorated dining room.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Credit: chrissy teigen/insagram

"I love a statement chandelier," Legend said, panning the camera to a hanging gold light with multiple bulbs. "I love everything about this dining area."

The couple's "own Instagram Live Cribs" ended with a look inside the family room, which featured a comfy-looking modular sofa, fuzzy poofs and a large TV.

"It's a little messy because we do a lot of stuff in here," Legend said of the space. "This is our family room. If we're watching Real Housewives, it's mostly in here."

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Credit: chrissy teigen/insagram

Teigen and Legend purchased the six-bedroom and nine -bathroom property for $17,500,000 last year.

Boasting a 10,700-square-foot open floor plan, the home includes a gourmet kitchen, an Ortal fireplace, breathtaking panoramic city-to-sea vistas, a 6,600-square-foot motor court, a curved driveway, a dual garage and an outdoor barbecue area.