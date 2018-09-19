Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Try (and Fail) to 'Hitch a Ride' with Scott Brothers at Emmys

After the 2018 Emmy Awards, Drew and Jonathan Scott had a few unexpected visitors try and hop in their car to the Hulu after party.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were seemingly left outside of the awards show while Jonathan and Drew were on their way to the party. In a video Jonathan posted on Twitter, Teigen can be seen sticking her head into the open window of the car and jokingly pleading with the Scotts to let her in.

“Oh good, you’re also going to Hulu,” Teigen says while sticking her hands into the car.

“Don’t let these people in, Drew,” Jonathan says. “Roll the window up.”

“Open the door,” Teigen says as she tries to pull on the door handle which is seemingly locked.

Meanwhile, Legend is standing in the background watching the whole thing go down but never intervenes.

“When yer friends try to steal your ride. Haha.” Jonathan captioned the video.

Drew posted his own photo of the incident on Twitter. In the photo, he can be seen riding away with the window rolled up as a sad Teigen stares the car down longingly.

“What do you do when @chrissyteigen tries to break into your car to hitch a ride,” he captioned the photo.

Neither Teigen nor Legend have responded to the videos on social media, but they did eventually make it to the party.