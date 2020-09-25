Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Buy 6-Bedroom, $17.5 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

The soon-to-be family-of-five quickly found a buyer for their own Beverly Hills mansion, which they put on the market in August

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have found their next home!

Just a month after putting their current Beverly Hills mansion on the market and finding a buyer, the couple has purchased another Beverly Hills property, which was represented by Sally Forster Jones of Compass, for $17,500,000.

With six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, the newly purchased mansion boasts a 10,700 square-foot open floor plan.

In addition to the 24-foot ceilings, the home has a gourmet kitchen, an Ortal fireplace, breathtaking panoramic city-to-sea vistas, a 6,600 square-foot motor court, a curved driveway, a dual garage and an outdoor barbecue area.

Overlooking the property's amazing view, the 100-foot saltwater infinity pool features a Baja shelf.

Legend, 41, and Teigen, 34 — who have been currently leasing a newly built, six-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion in the Beverly Hills Flats neighborhood — can also look forward to a media room, a master suite upstairs with dual walk-in closets and a balcony that can be accessed from the master suite or the two accompanying guest suites.

The cookbook author shared on her Instagram Stories in August that the soon-to-be family-of-five — plus Teigen’s mother, Vilailuck “Pepper,” who has lived with them for years — had listed their current mansion in Beverly Hills.

A source told PEOPLE that they came to the decision following the baby news, sharing, “With a third child coming, they want a house they can grow into.”

The couple already shares daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.

The couple's previous property, which was formerly owned by Rihanna, for $14.1 million in January 2016, according to the Wall Street Journal. They then tapped their longtime interior designer, Don Stewart, to imbue it with their personal style.

The luxurious home, located in a gated community just north of Sunset Boulevard, is now listed for $23,950,000 with Marshall Peck of Douglas Elliman.

The 8,520-square-foot home features seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, a glam room, a movie theater (with a popcorn machine!), a private gym and a playroom.

There's also a chef's kitchen, where Teigen spent time working on her Cravings collection; and two massive, recently redone master closets that mimic designer showrooms.

The home's design also paid homage to Teigen's family's Southeast Asian roots: the hand-carved, patterned ceiling in the living room was imported from Thailand.

The towering room is bright and airy thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows and featured the piano Legend had spent quite a bit of time at in recent months — as evidenced by his and Teigen’s Instagram posts.

On August 13, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the social media star and PEOPLE’s current Sexiest Man Alive were expecting their third child. The couple first hinted their family was growing in the music video for the Grammy winner’s song “Wild,” which was released on the same day.

Later that night, Teigen confirmed the news herself, showing off her growing baby bump on her Instagram Stories and Twitter.

"Look at this third baby s—," said Teigen, wearing a pair of black leggings and an open blazer as she posed in a floor-length mirror. "What the ... oh my God."