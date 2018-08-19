Inside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Bali Hotel: Which Stars Have Stayed and What It Costs

Chrissy Teigan and John Legend know how to nail the family vacation.

The couple spent the last few weeks posting drool-inducing Instagrams of their Bali getaway. While their adorable children, Luna, 2, and Miles, 12 weeks, capture hearts, the couple’s social media followers also took note of the stunning backdrop, which appears to be the luxury resort Como Shambhala Estate.

Rooms and suites at the jungle getaway, which is located in Ubud in the Indonesian island’s lush interior, start around $540 per night. There are also two- and three-bedroom villas, which start around $1,000 per night, and entire residences with private pools available, for guests seeking extra privacy. Travel + Leisure notes other celebs who’ve recently made the trek to the exotic hotel include designer Donna Karan and Annie Lenox.

Como Shambhala is the same spot the couple stayed last July on what seems to be an annual pilgrimage to the Southeast Asian destination.

It’s a health-conscious luxury retreat best known for its specialized wellness menus and activities, according to T+L. Guests can meet with a nutritionist or Ayurvedic doctor upon arrival and build a meal plan (Teigen documented her faux “toast” and avocado breakfast during her stay). Rafting, yoga, and hiking are also on offer.

Last year, Teigen posted a video of her doing some flying yoga with her instructor Amy, who she dubbed “the most patient human in the world.”

For their first big trip as a family of four, they seem to have taken it easy, lounging by the pool and hanging with family. Teigen’s mom, Pepper, visited from Bangkok, Thailand, and brought along a group of her childhood friends to enjoy the resort, the model shared in an Instagram Live video.

Teigen also took the opportunity to get candid about her post-baby body, sharing she’s “still super insecure” about her stretch marks. “I guess these just aren’t going to go away. This is my new body,” she said. The couple welcomed Miles Theodore on May 16.

Teigen announced the family’s vacation was over via Instagram earlier this week. “We made it home! (photo for photo purposes, not approved seating by the FAA),” she wrote of a cute photo of the couple’s two children.