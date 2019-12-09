Chrissy Teigen Revealed the One Gift You Need to Get Everyone This Year: ‘Nothing Else Compares’

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage; Nordstrom

If you’ve been endlessly searching for a special gift for someone on your list, look no further — Chrissy Teigen just gave us the perfect idea. Spoiler alert: It’s super warm and cozy, and you’ll probably want one for yourself, too!

In the spirit of last-minute shopping, the cooking maven and mom of two recently took to Twitter to share one of her new favorite cold-weather items (which she was recently gifted herself): This Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw.

“If you are struggling for a Christmas gift for someone, get them a barefoot dreams blanket. I use mine 365. It stretches and wraps over your shoulders and feet and nothing else compares,” she wrote in the tweet. Um, yes please.

If you are struggling for a Christmas gift for someone, get them a barefoot dreams blanket. I use mine 365. It stretches and wraps over your shoulders and feet and nothing else compares. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

Stitched together with super plush microfiber, the blanket is luxuriously soft to wrap yourself up in a la Teigen. And this is one throw you won’t want to stow away between uses. Thanks to its non-pilling and non-shrinking fabric, it’ll look nice being displayed in your living room or bedroom at all times.

Teigen, who recently celebrated her 34th birthday, revealed in an earlier tweet that she was gifted the Barefoot Dreams blanket along with a cheese wiz cheesesteak from Pat’s (both of which we’re assuming were from her hubby, John Legend, a.k.a PEOPLE’s Sexist Man Alive).

Two of my birthday gifts. A cheese wiz cheesesteak from Pat’s and a barefoot dreams blanket 😭 pic.twitter.com/61OwMqh37t — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

If she’s still singing praises about it on Twitter weeks after her birthday, clearly it was a great gift. And she’s not the only one who loves it — dozens of Nordstrom shoppers rave about the plush blanket, too, saying that “every house needs at least one of these.”

“The best throw EVER! It’s actually big enough for me to use as a blanket,” one reviewer wrote. “I tend to fall asleep on top of my comforter and I can cover myself completely with this throw (I’m 5’2”). It’s so incredibly soft and cozy! It’s like an emotional support blanket — I always feel cozy and happy when I’m wrapped in it! I bought two!”

The blanket retails for just under $150, but given its rave reviews and the green light from Chrissy Teigen, it’s definitely worth the splurge — whether it’s a gift for a friend or yourself. Teigen owns the navy Barefoot throw (which is available on Amazon, but selling out fast), and there are seven other gorgeous hues to choose from on Nordstrom. Though it’s not the exact same blanket, one Twitter user also pointed out that you can snag several similar Barefoot throws for lower prices at Nordstrom Rack.

Count us sold! Merry Chrissy-mas to all, and to all a cozy goodnight!

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw, $147; nordstrom.com