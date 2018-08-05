'Trembling' Chrissy Teigen Live-Tweets Earthquake Rocking Bali During Family Vacation

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s family vacation in Bali hit a frightening rough patch when an earthquake rocked the area.

At least three people have died after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit Indonesia’s Lombok island and impacted Bali, which is 50 miles east, according to CBS News. A tsunami warning went into effect but was later lifted.

Teigen, 32, live-tweeted the earthquake to her 10.6 million followers on Sunday morning. “Oh my god,” she wrote, soon adding, “Bali. Trembling. So long.”

She continued, “Oh man. We are on stilts. It felt like a ride. 15 solid seconds of ‘hooooooly s— this is happening.'”

At one point, Teigen detailed her reaction to the quake as she was holding her son Miles, 2 months. “I very calmly walked outside saying clutching baby saying ‘I’m naked. I’m naked. I’m naked.’ like a naked zombie,” she wrote.

The earthquake led to an electrical blackout and forced many residents out of their houses, CBS News reported, and images taken in the aftermath showed parts of buildings that had collapsed.

MADE NAGI/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Firdia Lisnawati/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Firdia Lisnawati/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Teigen and Legend, 39, have been relaxing in Bali with daughter Luna, 2, and son Miles. The couple posted Instagram snapshots as Teigen and Legend cuddled with Miles, Teigen breastfed Miles, Legend reclined on a couch with his kids, and as Teigen and Legend participated in a cooking lesson.

Alongside one cheery picture of Luna, Teigen wrote, “my girl.”

In another picture from the vacation, Legend gave Teigen a kiss on the cheek.

Happy #ObamaDay. We in Indonesia (where he lived for a few years) toasting our President. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 4, 2018

Legend took some time out of the vacation on Saturday to celebrate a previous visitor to the area. “Happy #ObamaDay,” Legend wrote on the former president‘s 57th birthday. “We in Indonesia (where he lived for a few years) toasting our President.”