Chrissy Teigen Gets Real About Home Life as a Celebrity: 'We Have a House Manager'

Fans had questions about life as a celeb and Chrissy Teigen had the answers!

On Monday, the TV host and social media savant, 34, spent time replying to Twitter users’ burning questions about the ins and outs of A-lister life.

In addition to revealing that the famous family use a secret airport terminal with separate security when traveling, the mother of two also dished on their private home life.

Asked if her assistants live with with her, Teigen replied: “We have a house manager who works at the house all day to handle our lives and day to day business, packages, scheduling for household staff etc.”

Similarly, she and her husband, PEOPLE’s 2019 Sexiest Man Alive John Legend, don’t receive any mail or bills, but rather have a personal accountant that helps them monitor spending.

“I have a business accountant who handles everything and sends me summaries of my spending/income. I don’t get mail,” she explained.

As the holiday’s approach, some fans wondered whether Legend and Teigen — who share daughter Luna, 3, and son Miles, 1 — did their own Christmas shopping.

“Assistant does a lot,” Teigen r esponded . “But it’s funny when it’s the assistant’s bday and you gotta go yourself.”

She later added, replying to another tweet, that she missed being able to go to the grocery store on her own.

Knowing that there were basically always staff in and around the couple’s residence, one fan asked how they deal with conflict in front of their employees.

“I don’t hide anything,” Teigen admitted. “I fight in cars, I fight at home, I fight at the airport. I don’t care. John just won’t fight back.”

One thing she does have concerns about is security. When a follower questioned if she ever fears for her safety as a public figure, she said, yes, but she tries to keep it as real with fans as possible.

“I know that a lot of ours comes from being so open. So you just let security [personnel] know you’re okay with hugs and conversation.” One place that’s not open is the family’s home. “My house is a fortress,” Teigen said, but didn’t go into detail about what security measures she has in place.

Earlier this year, Teigen and Legend’s friends Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West opened up their home to Vogue, who reported that the famous couple had “Pentagon-level security” for their $60 million Hidden Hills mansion — as well as a “staff kitchen” and a “show kitchen.”