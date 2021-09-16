The star put the property on the market for $1.9 million in August, two years after purchasing the home for $1.62 million

This Is Us's Chrissy Metz Sells Her Los Angeles Ranch Over Asking for $2.2M — See Inside!

Chrissy Metz is parting ways with her home of two years.

The two-time Golden Globe nominee, 40, has sold her 1966 ranch-style home in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles for $2.15 million, PEOPLE can confirm. She placed it on the market for $1.9 million in early August, listed with Sami Tarrab and Michael Metzger of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. The final sale price is $250,000 over asking.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Metz purchased the home for $1.62 million in 2019, property records show.

The 3,236-square-foot spread boasts five bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, as well as an office, a heated pool, a spa and an attached two-car garage.

The open-plan living and dining area feature fresh white walls and hardwood floors. Several skylights and floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with natural light. French doors transition out into the backyard across a covered patio that spans nearly the length of the house.

Chrissy Metz Family Room Credit: Eric Pacheco

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A fully renovated gourmet kitchen is customized with white cabinetry and stone countertops, as well as a built-in desk, breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances. Just off the kitchen is a laundry room with access to the garage.

Chrissy Metz Master Bedroom Credit: Eric Pacheco

The main suite comprises an entire wing of the house, and comes complete with a walk-in closet and private sitting area. Most of the other bedrooms have access to the backyard.

RELATED VIDEO: Dania Ramirez Shows Off Her "Sanctuary" That Includes a "Garden of Love," Meditation Area and Moroccan Accents

Metz, who is currently filming the sixth and final season of This Is Us, spoke to PEOPLE earlier this year about what's to come after she bids farewell to her beloved NBC drama series.

"I'm looking forward to all the things I want to do," she said in May.

Chrissy Metz Master Bathroom Credit: Eric Pacheco

"I would love to continue to write and eventually have my own production company. Also to just have a music career too. I'm looking forward to really concentrating on the music and writing more often," she continued.