When this Indiana town changed its name from Santa Fe to Santa Claus after it was discovered there was another town by the same name in the state, it had an unintended consequence. Children started sending their letters to Santa here and in 1914 a well-intentioned postman began responding as Ol’ Saint Nick. The town eventually erected a statue of Santa in his honor. Today, visitors can learn about the history of the statue and the post office at the Santa Claus Museum, where they can mail a free letter to Santa and receive a personalized reply in December. Santa himself can be found here even in the off-season, and children can sit on his lap and tell him what they want for Christmas year round. There’s also a Holiday World theme park, a Christmas village, and plenty of Christmas stores where you can get your decor fix nearby.